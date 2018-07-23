

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Monday as concerns over trade tensions returned to the forefront, with G-20 finance ministers and central bankers warning about increased risks to global economic growth.



Gold steadied and the U.S. dollar slumped against the yen and other major peers after U.S. President Donald Trump accused the European Union and China of manipulating their currencies.



In addition, Trump talked of more tariffs on China and continued his attack on the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, saying tightening penalizes the U.S. for doing well.



Asian stocks are broadly lower, bond yields rose and the yen strengthened after reports the Bank of Japan might announce changes to its ultra-loose monetary policy. Oil prices fell on growing concerns about fuel demand.



In economic releases, British households' finance outlook turned positive for the first time since March 2016, while their financial pressures softened in July, results of a survey by IHS Markit and financial information provider Ipsos Mori revealed earlier today. The seasonally adjusted Household Finance Index rose to 44.6 from 43.6 in June.



The European Central Bank will review its monetary policy on Thursday, with most market participants expecting the meeting to be a quiet affair.



This week features U.S. data on new and existing home sales, durable goods orders and the preliminary reading on second quarter GDP.



U.S. stocks ended marginally lower on Friday as investors closely watched Trump's trade policies.



European markets also closed lower on Friday, with automakers falling heavily as Trump's threat to expand tariffs on all Chinese imports fueled concerns that a global trade war could dent economic growth. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent.



The German DAX tumbled 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.



