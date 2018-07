MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) on Monday responded to media reports concerning the Australian class action in relation to the Samarco dam failure.



BHP confirmed that it has been served with a class action proceeding filed in the Federal Court of Australia in Victoria. The company said it intends to defend the claim.



