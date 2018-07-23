sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,71 Euro		-0,14
-1,09 %
WKN: 936386 ISIN: US8006771062 Ticker-Symbol: GBY 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,761
12,891
10:14
12,71
12,84
10:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC12,71-1,09 %
TXCELL2,32+147,60 %