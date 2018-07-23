Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2018 23-Jul-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2018 An Encouraging Start To The Year FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS HY 2018 HY 2017 Variance (2) Adjusted(1) Reported Reported Actual Constant Movement Currency Movement GBPm GBPm GBPm % % Revenue 585.9 585.9 521.0 +12% +14% Contract 106.7 106.7 94.2 +13% +14% gross profit Permanent 41.7 41.7 40.2 +4% +4% gross profit Gross 148.4 148.4 134.4 +10% +11% profit Operating 20.4 18.0 19.3 +6% +6% profit OP 13.7% 12.1% 14.4% -0.7%pts -0.7%pts Conversio n ratio (%) Profit 20.3 17.8 19.2 +6% +6% before taxation Basic 11.6 10.1 11.0p +5% +5% earnings per share Interim 4.7p 4.7p 4.7p - - dividend per share Net (6.2) (6.2) 5.2 - - (debt)/ca sh (1) HY 2018 figures were adjusted for the impact of GBP2.4 million of exceptional strategic restructuring costs. (2) All variances compare adjusted HY 2018 against reported HY 2017 to provide a like-for-like view. There were no adjustments to H1 2017. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS * Encouraging first half performance; Group GP up 11%* year on year ('YoY') to GBP148.4m (HY 2017: GBP134.4m), with accelerated momentum in Q2 (up 13%*) * Adjusted profit before tax up 6% YoY to GBP20.3 million (HY 2017: GBP19.2 million) * Reported profit before tax down 7% YoY to GBP17.8 million * Growth in GP driven by Continental Europe (up 18%*) with strong performances in DACH and the Netherlands (GP up by 18%* and up 25%* respectively; and by USA (up 9%*), whilst UK&I remained challenging (-2%*) * 82% of GP generated outside UK&I (HY 2017: 80%) * Contract GP, which represented 72% of Group GP (HY 2017: 70%), ahead by 14%* YoY, with strong growth across Energy up 31%*, Engineering up 17%*, and Life Sciences up 11%* YoY * Permanent GP up 4%* YoY, with productivity improved by 3%* YoY * Group period-end sales headcount up 6% YoY. Average sales headcount up 10% YoY * Move of London-based support functions to Glasgow progressing to plan. GBP2.4 million of exceptional strategic restructuring costs recognised in HY 2018 * Net debt** of GBP6.2 million (HY 2017: net cash GBP5.2 million) * Variances at constant currency ** Net debt represents cash & cash equivalents less borrowings and bank overdrafts Gary Elden, CEO, commented: "We have delivered an encouraging first half performance, driven by further strong growth in Contract, and our two biggest regions, Continental Europe and the USA. "To build on this growth, we are continuing to invest in our highest performing teams, consistent with our vision to be the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. The Group is performing well and we are making good progress against our five-year growth plan. "Trading in the weeks since the period end has continued the positive trend, leaving the Group well-positioned as we enter our seasonally more significant second half." SThree will host a live presentation and conference call for analysts at 0900 GMT today. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT Chief Executive Officer's Review Overview We are encouraged by our first half performance with GP up 11%*, and a step up in growth achieved in Q2 (up 13%* YoY vs growth of 8%* YoY in Q1). The growing breadth and scale of our international operations, which now account for 82% of gross profit, underline how far the Group has grown from its UK roots. Market conditions are strong across our international business, especially the USA and Continental Europe, and we are maximising our opportunities with selective headcount growth in these markets. We continue to actively manage our business in the UK where Brexit continues to cast an uncertain political shadow. Our strategic focus on our Contract business continues to deliver good growth across all sectors and most regions, as well as providing greater resilience in more uncertain economic conditions. Contract GP was up 14%* in H1 YoY and up 16% in Q2, with Continental Europe and the USA both delivering double digit growth. Our focus in H2 is to prioritise investment in Contract in our fastest growing markets. Our Permanent business has continued to increase its productivity and we remain focused on achieving further gains in the remainder of the year. Permanent GP was up 4%* in H1 YoY and up 7%* in Q2, driven primarily by Continental Europe, but also by our small and fast-growing business in Japan. Adjusted Operating Profit was up 6%* YoY and we are well-positioned for the second half as our investment in headcount in the second half of 2017 continues to mature and we benefit from a strong Contract runner book. The strategic project to restructure and relocate our London-based support functions to Glasgow is progressing well, with in excess of 70% of roles now hired at the new site. We expect to substantially complete this project during 2018, creating a new Centre of Excellence for the Group, with a clear objective of reducing costs, while improving operational capability. Our investment in headcount, increased investment in innovation and strategic relocation and restructure of our support functions are driving us forward on our journey to become the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. We are making good progress against the five-year growth strategy outlined at the Capital Markets Day in November 2017. Group GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2018 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 +11% +2% +8% +17% +4% +12% 18 Q2 +16% +7% +13% +14% -1% +9% 18 HY +14% +4% +11% 72% 28% +16% +1% +10% 18 * Variances at constant currency Breakdown of GP HY 2018 HY 2017 FY 2017 % % % Geographical Split Continental Europe 56% 51% 52% USA 20% 22% 22% UK&I 18% 20% 19% Asia Pac & Middle East 6% 7% 7% 100% 100% 100% Sector Split ICT 45% 44% 43% Life Sciences 21% 21% 22% Banking & Finance 13% 15% 15% Engineering 10% 9% 9% Energy 9% 9% 9% Other Sectors 2% 2% 2% 100% 100% 100% Operating Review Business Mix Contract is well suited to our STEM market focus and geographical mix and it remained the key area of focus and growth throughout the period. Improving productivity per head was the prime focus in Permanent. Our Contract business has continued to go from strength to strength. Contract GP was up 14%* YoY with average headcount up 16% YoY. Q2 was the 18th consecutive quarter of GP growth achieved by Contract since it was given greater strategic focus. We exited the period with runners of 10,292, up 11% YoY and 1% ahead of our 2017 seasonal year-end peak. As well as being an important driver of GP growth, our investment in Contract makes us more resilient in times of economic uncertainty and selective expansion of our Contract teams will be a key focus for the remainder of 2018. Permanent GP grew 4%* YoY and we have been successful in implementing our strategy of growing Permanent productivity by focusing growth on our high yielding regions and

