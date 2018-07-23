DJ SThree: INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2018

SThree (STHR) SThree: INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2018 23-Jul-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2018 An Encouraging Start To The Year FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS HY 2018 HY 2017 Variance (2) Adjusted(1) Reported Reported Actual Constant Movement Currency Movement GBPm GBPm GBPm % % Revenue 585.9 585.9 521.0 +12% +14% Contract 106.7 106.7 94.2 +13% +14% gross profit Permanent 41.7 41.7 40.2 +4% +4% gross profit Gross 148.4 148.4 134.4 +10% +11% profit Operating 20.4 18.0 19.3 +6% +6% profit OP 13.7% 12.1% 14.4% -0.7%pts -0.7%pts Conversio n ratio (%) Profit 20.3 17.8 19.2 +6% +6% before taxation Basic 11.6 10.1 11.0p +5% +5% earnings per share Interim 4.7p 4.7p 4.7p - - dividend per share Net (6.2) (6.2) 5.2 - - (debt)/ca sh (1) HY 2018 figures were adjusted for the impact of GBP2.4 million of exceptional strategic restructuring costs. (2) All variances compare adjusted HY 2018 against reported HY 2017 to provide a like-for-like view. There were no adjustments to H1 2017. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS * Encouraging first half performance; Group GP up 11%* year on year ('YoY') to GBP148.4m (HY 2017: GBP134.4m), with accelerated momentum in Q2 (up 13%*) * Adjusted profit before tax up 6% YoY to GBP20.3 million (HY 2017: GBP19.2 million) * Reported profit before tax down 7% YoY to GBP17.8 million * Growth in GP driven by Continental Europe (up 18%*) with strong performances in DACH and the Netherlands (GP up by 18%* and up 25%* respectively; and by USA (up 9%*), whilst UK&I remained challenging (-2%*) * 82% of GP generated outside UK&I (HY 2017: 80%) * Contract GP, which represented 72% of Group GP (HY 2017: 70%), ahead by 14%* YoY, with strong growth across Energy up 31%*, Engineering up 17%*, and Life Sciences up 11%* YoY * Permanent GP up 4%* YoY, with productivity improved by 3%* YoY * Group period-end sales headcount up 6% YoY. Average sales headcount up 10% YoY * Move of London-based support functions to Glasgow progressing to plan. GBP2.4 million of exceptional strategic restructuring costs recognised in HY 2018 * Net debt** of GBP6.2 million (HY 2017: net cash GBP5.2 million) * Variances at constant currency ** Net debt represents cash & cash equivalents less borrowings and bank overdrafts Gary Elden, CEO, commented: "We have delivered an encouraging first half performance, driven by further strong growth in Contract, and our two biggest regions, Continental Europe and the USA. "To build on this growth, we are continuing to invest in our highest performing teams, consistent with our vision to be the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. The Group is performing well and we are making good progress against our five-year growth plan. "Trading in the weeks since the period end has continued the positive trend, leaving the Group well-positioned as we enter our seasonally more significant second half." SThree will host a live presentation and conference call for analysts at 0900 GMT today. SThree will host a live presentation and conference call for analysts at 0900 GMT today.

SThree will issue its Q3 trading update on 14 September 2018. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT Chief Executive Officer's Review Overview We are encouraged by our first half performance with GP up 11%*, and a step up in growth achieved in Q2 (up 13%* YoY vs growth of 8%* YoY in Q1). The growing breadth and scale of our international operations, which now account for 82% of gross profit, underline how far the Group has grown from its UK roots. Market conditions are strong across our international business, especially the USA and Continental Europe, and we are maximising our opportunities with selective headcount growth in these markets. We continue to actively manage our business in the UK where Brexit continues to cast an uncertain political shadow. Our strategic focus on our Contract business continues to deliver good growth across all sectors and most regions, as well as providing greater resilience in more uncertain economic conditions. Contract GP was up 14%* in H1 YoY and up 16% in Q2, with Continental Europe and the USA both delivering double digit growth. Our focus in H2 is to prioritise investment in Contract in our fastest growing markets. Our Permanent business has continued to increase its productivity and we remain focused on achieving further gains in the remainder of the year. Permanent GP was up 4%* in H1 YoY and up 7%* in Q2, driven primarily by Continental Europe, but also by our small and fast-growing business in Japan. Adjusted Operating Profit was up 6%* YoY and we are well-positioned for the second half as our investment in headcount in the second half of 2017 continues to mature and we benefit from a strong Contract runner book. The strategic project to restructure and relocate our London-based support functions to Glasgow is progressing well, with in excess of 70% of roles now hired at the new site. We expect to substantially complete this project during 2018, creating a new Centre of Excellence for the Group, with a clear objective of reducing costs, while improving operational capability. Our investment in headcount, increased investment in innovation and strategic relocation and restructure of our support functions are driving us forward on our journey to become the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. We are making good progress against the five-year growth strategy outlined at the Capital Markets Day in November 2017. Group GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2018 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 +11% +2% +8% +17% +4% +12% 18 Q2 +16% +7% +13% +14% -1% +9% 18 HY +14% +4% +11% 72% 28% +16% +1% +10% 18 * Variances at constant currency Breakdown of GP HY 2018 HY 2017 FY 2017 % % % Geographical Split Continental Europe 56% 51% 52% USA 20% 22% 22% UK&I 18% 20% 19% Asia Pac & Middle East 6% 7% 7% 100% 100% 100% Sector Split ICT 45% 44% 43% Life Sciences 21% 21% 22% Banking & Finance 13% 15% 15% Engineering 10% 9% 9% Energy 9% 9% 9% Other Sectors 2% 2% 2% 100% 100% 100% Operating Review Business Mix Contract is well suited to our STEM market focus and geographical mix and it remained the key area of focus and growth throughout the period. Improving productivity per head was the prime focus in Permanent. Our Contract business has continued to go from strength to strength. Contract GP was up 14%* YoY with average headcount up 16% YoY. Q2 was the 18th consecutive quarter of GP growth achieved by Contract since it was given greater strategic focus. We exited the period with runners of 10,292, up 11% YoY and 1% ahead of our 2017 seasonal year-end peak. As well as being an important driver of GP growth, our investment in Contract makes us more resilient in times of economic uncertainty and selective expansion of our Contract teams will be a key focus for the remainder of 2018. Permanent GP grew 4%* YoY and we have been successful in implementing our strategy of growing Permanent productivity by focusing growth on our high yielding regions and

reducing headcount where yields are weak. Yields have increased by 3%* YoY. Permanent GP now represents 28% of Group GP. Permanent recruitment is more sensitive to overall market sentiment and has seen an improved performance during the first half of the year. Average Permanent fees were up 5%* YoY as we focus on niche recruitment and average sales headcount in our Permanent business was up 1% YoY. We expect to invest in Permanent in the remainder of 2018, predominantly in DACH ("Germany, Austria and Switzerland") and the USA, where there is clear evidence of improving candidate and client confidence. Regional Growth We are encouraged by the improvement across the business in the period. We have seen strong growth in Contract across most regions and Permanent continues to benefit from improved productivity. Although the UK&I remains an important part of our business, the relative maturity of the recruitment market has led us to focus on growth opportunities in other regions and to be cautious with our investment in the UK&I business. We now have 82% of our Group GP generated from outside the UK. We have continued to expand our global footprint with the opening of two new offices in Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Washington (USA) in the period. Continental Europe (56% of GP) GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2018 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 +19% +6% +15% +26% +10% +20% 18 Q2 +23% +13% +20% +21% +9% +17% 18 HY +21% +9% +18% 72% 28% +23% +9% +18% 18 * Variances at constant currency Continental Europe is our largest region comprising businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Luxembourg & Spain. These regional markets vary significantly in their level of maturity and competition, with Germany remaining the most significant structural growth opportunity. The region delivered strong growth in the period, up 18%* YoY, with growth across all main country markets. Netherlands performed particularly well, with GP ahead by 25%* YoY and average sales headcount up 17%. DACH, our largest territory in the region was up 18%* YoY and we continued to invest with average headcount up 23%. We saw double digit growth in contract runners, up 23% YoY, creating strong growth opportunities for H2, with Gross Profit per Day Rate ('GPDR') down by 1%*. Contract GP has posted double digit growth in this region over the last ten consecutive quarters. Contract growth in all sectors remain robust with Energy also showing improvement. Permanent was up 9% YoY, driven by DACH and Netherlands. Permanent average fees were up 4%* YoY, with average salaries up 3%*, demonstrating strength and confidence in the market. USA (20% of GP) GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2018 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 +10% -18% +1% +16% +16% +16% 18 Q2 +21% +6% +16% +18% +2% +12% 18 HY +16% -5% +9% 72% 28% +17% +9% +14% 18 * Variances at constant currency The USA is the world's largest specialist STEM staffing market and is our second largest region representing 20% of our Group GP. After a slow start to the year, the region showed strong recovery in Q2 against a backdrop of strong comparatives in the prior year. We saw growth across all sectors except Banking & Finance. Life Sciences, our largest sector in the region, grew 6%* YoY against strong comparatives of 18%* growth YoY in H1 2017. Energy continued to improve in the region with our investment in Power Generation paying off and an increase in the oil price towards the end of the period supporting an improved performance in our Upstream Oil & Gas teams. Contract GP in the USA was up 16%* YoY with growth across all sectors except Banking & Finance. Energy showed strong growth with GP up 54%* YoY against strong prior year comparatives of 36%* growth YoY. We have invested in our Contract business with average sales headcount growing 17% YoY. Runners increased 1% YoY with GPDR up 14%* YoY, as we focus on higher margin and higher salary roles. Although Permanent GP was down 5%* in H1 YoY, performance improved in Q2 with GP up 6%* YoY. We are seeing exciting growth in Permanent Engineering with GP up 77%* YoY. Permanent average headcount is up 9% YoY, with average fees up 9%* and average salaries up 8%*. UK&I (18% of GP) GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2018 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 -1% -11% -3% +1% -9% -2% 18 Q2 +3% -17% -2% -1% -22% -8% 18 HY +1% -15% -2% 81% 19% - -16% -5% 18 * Variances at constant currency The UK&I is our longest established region and the business is increasingly Contract focused as we invest in opportunities in the STEM market. GP in the region is down 2%* YoY, despite a 5% YoY reduction in headcount. Our more resilient Contract business saw an overall improvement in performance with GP up 1%* YoY. We saw good growth in the Life Sciences, Engineering and Energy sectors. This was offset by a decline in ICT, particularly driven by changes in the Public Sector that was impacted by IR35 and rate caps. Average sales headcount in Contract also remained flat YoY. Runners for the region are down 2% YoY, but we saw robust growth in our GPDR, up 4%*. Our Permanent business is more sensitive to market conditions and declined 15%* YoY. In response we restructured our UK&I Permanent business in the period to service our clients from hubs in Bristol, London, Birmingham and Dublin and average sales headcount was down 16%* YoY. The decline in this division is across all sectors, except Engineering, which was up 30%* YoY. Average salaries for placements appear to be improving, up 2% YoY. Asia Pacific & Middle East (6% of GP) GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2018 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 -12% +44% +15% +22% -10% +2% 18 Q2 -14% +18% +1% +6% -8% -3% 18 HY -13% +30% +8% 43% 57% +14% -9% -1% 18 * Variances at constant currency Our Asia Pacific & Middle East business principally includes Australia, Singapore, Japan and Dubai. Growth in the region was across all sectors with Banking & Finance, the largest sector in the region, up 10%* YoY. Growth in Permanent in the region was primarily driven by Japan, which was up 70% YoY, with average Permanent fees up 11%* and average salaries up 5%* YoY. Contract performance was soft in the period with GP down 13%* YoY, as our Australian business underperformed in a competitive market place. However, Dubai Contract was up 15%* YoY, with growth in Energy being driven by a rising oil price. Contract runners have grown 2% YoY in the region, with GPDR down 2%* YoY. Average headcount was down 1% YoY with Contract up 14% YoY and Permanent down 9% YoY. The decrease in average headcount was largely due to a restructuring of our Hong Kong business at the end of FY17. We invested in Permanent headcount in Japan where average sales headcount was up 54%. Our Dubai contract and Japan Permanent businesses are expected to grow, while the rest of the region is being managed to maximise profitability. Sector Highlights The Group saw growth across all sectors in the period. ICT, our largest sector, grew 9%* YoY, with double digit growth in our second largest sector, Life Sciences, which was up 11%* YoY. Growth in Energy picked up in H1, with GP up 31%* YoY, driven by the USA up 47%* YoY. Strong growth was also seen from Engineering, up 17%* YoY. ICT (45% of GP) GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2018 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 +6% -1% +5% +16% +2% +12% 18 Q2 +13% +11% +13% +11% +3% +9% 18 HY +10% +5% +9% 75% 25% +14% +3% +10% 18 * Variances at constant currency ICT is our largest and most established sector representing, 45% of the Group GP and 46% of the Group average sales headcount, with the majority of its business in the more mature UK&I and European markets. GP for the period was up 9%* YoY and the sector has delivered 17 consecutive quarters of growth. However, the rate of growth was impacted by the relatively soft performance of ICT in the UK&I, which includes our Public Sector businesses where changes to the IR35 tax legislation reduced GP. Average headcount in ICT was up 10% YoY, with Contract growing 14% YoY and Permanent up 3% YoY. The mix in headcount is weighted towards Contract which accounts for 70% of total ICT headcount. Life Sciences (21% of GP) GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2018 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 +10% +7% +9% +25% +15% +21% 18 Q2 +18% +2% +12% +19% - +11% 18 HY +14% +5% +11% 65% 35% +22% +8% +16%

18 * Variances at constant currency Life Sciences represented 21% of Group GP and is our second largest sector after ICT. Total GP grew by 11%* YoY with both divisions showing strong growth. Contract performance was particularly pleasing, up 14%* YoY against strong comparatives of 15%* YoY in 2017. Contract runners increased 19% YoY and average sales headcount was up 16% YoY, with growth across all regions and both divisions. The emergence of new technology and data analytics in this sector is enhancing the ability of our highly skilled people to find the best candidates to support the business and capitalise on the market opportunity. Banking & Finance (13% of GP) GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2018 Growth YoY Mix Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 +8% -10% - -4% -9% -7% 18 Q2 +7% -5% +1% +1% -13% -6% 18 HY +7% -7% +1% 59% 41% -2% -11% -7% 18 * Variances at constant currency Banking & Finance represented 13% of Group GP, making it the third largest sector for the Group. Overall GP for the sector grew 1%* YoY which was driven by Contract, up 7%*. We saw mixed results across our regions with Continental Europe showing strong growth. The UK&I business performance continues to be hampered by Brexit uncertainty leading to cautious hiring decisions. Average headcount for the sector was down 7% YoY. Engineering (10% of GP) GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2018 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 +3% +42% +14% +15% +8% +12% 18 Q2 +20% +22% +20% +8% +2% +6% 18 HY +12% +32% +17% 70% 30% +11% +5% +9% 18 * Variances at constant currency Engineering represented 10% of Group GP and has grown very strongly, with GP up by 17%* YoY. The sector is heavily weighted towards Contract which accounts for 70% of GP and showed growth of 12%* YoY with runners up 15% YoY. The majority of our Engineering business is in Continental Europe and the UK&I, which grew across both Contract and Permanent YoY. USA Permanent is a relatively new addition to our Engineering portfolio and was successful in the period, growing 77%* YoY. Average sales headcount is up 9% YoY with growth in Contract, up 11% YoY and Permanent, up 5% YoY. Energy (9% of GP) GP Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2018 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 +46% -45% +35% +32% -26% +27% 18 Q2 +27% +59% +28% +31% -25% +26% 18 HY +35% -11% +31% 94% 6% +31% -26% +27% 18 * Variances at constant currency Energy represented 9% of our overall Group GP and the sector has shown signs of improvement. GP in the sector was up 31%* YoY. Contract which represents 94% of our Energy GP grew 35%* YoY. We strategically supported our Contract business with headcount up 31% YoY. We continue to grow our runners in the sector, up 11% YoY and have exceeded our 2017 year end peak. GPDR for the region also showed strong growth, up 13%* YoY, due to the success we have seen in higher fee Power business and improving oil prices. Continental Europe and USA account for 81% of our total GP in the sector and showed good growth in the period, up 24%* YoY and 47* YoY, respectively. Growth in these regions is predominantly driven by more stable Renewable and Power business. Average sales headcount was up 27% YoY and we will continue to review the Energy business and selectively invest where we can maximise market opportunities given the increasing oil price. Outlook We have delivered an encouraging first half performance, driven by further strong growth in Contract, and our two biggest regions, Continental Europe and the USA. We are continuing to invest in our highest performing teams, to build on this growth and consistent with our vision to be the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. The Group is performing well and we are making good progress against our five-year growth plan. Trading in the weeks since the period end has continued the positive trend, leaving the Group well-positioned as we enter our seasonally more significant second half. * Variances at constant currency CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER'S REVIEW Operating profit Revenue for the year was up 14% on a constant currency basis to GBP585.9 million (HY 2017: reported GBP521.0 million) and up 12% on a reported basis. On a constant currency basis, Gross Profit ('GP') increased by 11%, and on a reported basis by 10% to GBP148.4 million (HY 2017: GBP134.4 million). Growth in revenue exceeded the growth in GP as the business continued to shift towards Contract. Contract represented 72% of the Group GP in the period (HY 2017: 70%). This change in mix resulted in a decrease in the overall GP margin to 25.3% (HY 2017: 25.8%), as Permanent revenue has no cost of sale, whereas the cost of paying the contractor is deducted to derive Contract GP. The Contract margin remained stable at 19.6% (HY 2017: 19.6%). The reported profit before tax was GBP17.8 million, down 7%. The adjusted profit before tax ('PBT') was GBP20.3 million up 6% YoY (HY 2017: adjusted and reported GBP19.2 million). The 'adjusted' PBT excludes restructuring costs of GBP2.4 million that were incurred in the current period in respect of the relocation of our support function to Glasgow (HY 2017: GBPnil). The operating profit conversion ratio was down 0.7 percentage points on an adjusted basis and down 2.3 percentage points on a reported basis to 12.1% (HY 2017: adjusted and reported 14.4%). The fall in the conversion ratio was largely driven by a significant investment in headcount at the end of FY17 (average headcount up 10% YoY) and an increased investment in internal innovation to GBP1.3 million (HY 2017: GBP0.6 million) in the period. New consultants hired take time to become productive and benefit profitability. Restructuring costs ('Adjusting items') In November 2017, we announced that we were commencing a strategic restructuring and relocation of support functions away from our London headquarters to a new facility located in Glasgow. The transition to a Glasgow Centre of Excellence is progressing to plan and we anticipate that this restructuring will realise cost savings of approximately GBP4 million to GBP5 million per annum. The restructuring is resulting in certain material one-off costs that are anticipated to be in the region of GBP15 million, of which an estimated GBP14 million is operating expenses and approximately GBP1 million relates to property fit out costs (to be capitalised). The costs are mainly related to people, property and professional advisor fees. The project will be partially funded by a grant receivable from Scottish Enterprise of cGBP2 million which is receivable and recognisable over several years, subject to the terms of the grant being met within a fixed timeframe. Exceptional costs for the restructuring of GBP2.4 million have been recognised in the Income Statement bringing the total costs recognised to date to GBP9.1 million. The exceptional charge in the period included people costs of GBP1.5m and other costs (primarily professional fees) of GBP0.9 million. The additional exceptional cost to complete the set-up of the centre of excellence in Glasgow in 2018 is expected to be between GBP5 million and GBP6 million. The strategic nature and material cost of the restructuring of support functions announced in 2017 continues to be of sufficient magnitude to warrant separate disclosure as an exceptional item on the face of the Consolidated Income Statement, in line with our accounting policies. A reconciliation of 'Adjusting items' is provided below: GBP'000 HY 2018 HY 2017 Reported profit before tax after exceptional 17,842 19,156 items Exceptional strategic restructuring costs 2,434 - Reported profit before tax and exceptional items 20,276 19,156 ('Adjusted') Investments During the period, we continued to invest in a number of our in-house innovation incubators with GBP1.3 million spent on our 'build' programme. By the end of the current financial year, we plan to invest an additional GBP2 million, bringing our investment in the year to c.GBP3 million (2017: GBP2 million). No costs are capitalised on development costs in our new wholly-owned innovation businesses until there are clear indications that the businesses will be profit generating. Taxation The tax charge on pre-exceptional statutory profit before tax for the period was GBP5.3 million (HY 2017: GBP5.0 million), representing an effective tax rate ('ETR') of 26% (HY 2017: 26%). The ETR on post-exceptional statutory profit before tax was 27% (HY 2017: 26%). The ETR primarily reflects our geographical mix of profits and a cautious approach to recognising deferred tax assets on tax losses. The ETR was also influenced by US Tax Reform legislation passed in December 2017 which saw a reduction in the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. The full benefit of this will be largely offset in the first year by a reduction in US deferred tax assets. Earnings per share ('EPS') On an adjusted basis, EPS was up by 0.6 pence at 11.6 pence (HY 2017: adjusted and

reported 11.0 pence), due to an increase in the adjusted profit before tax. On a reported basis, EPS declined to 10.1 pence, down 0.9 pence, attributable mainly to an increase in restructuring costs as explained above. The weighted average number of shares used for basic EPS remained broadly stable at 128.7 million (HY 2017: 128.7 million). Reported diluted EPS was 9.6 pence (HY 2017: 10.6 pence), down 1.0 pence. Share dilution mainly results from various share options in place and expected future settlement of certain tracker shares. The dilutive effect on EPS from tracker shares will vary in future periods depending on the profitability of the underlying tracker businesses, the volume of new tracker arrangements created and the settlement of vested arrangements. Dividends The Board proposes to pay an interim dividend of 4.7 pence (HY 2017: 4.7 pence), amounting to approximately GBP6.0 million in total. This will be paid on 7 December 2018 to shareholders on record at 2 November 2018. The Board will review the appropriate level of the final dividend in due course, taking into account, inter alia, achieved and expected trading of the Group, together with its balance sheet position. As previously stated, the Board is targeting a dividend cover of between 2.0x and 2.5x, based on underlying EPS, over the short to medium term. Cash Flow On an adjusted basis, we generated lower cash from operations of GBP7.5 million (HY 2017: GBP11.9 million on a reported basis) due to continued growth of the contract runner book increasing our working capital and an increase in Days Sales Outstanding (from 39 at HY 2017 to 41 at HY 2018). This resulted in a lower cash conversion ratio of 22% on an adjusted basis or 13% on a reported basis (HY 2017: 48%). The cash outflow from exceptional restructuring items was GBP2.1 million (HY 2017: GBP0.1 million). Capital expenditure increased to GBP3.1 million (HY 2017: GBP2.6 million) including infrastructure investment in offices in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany and UK, and investment in the Contractor Timesheet Portal ('Workflow') of GBP0.5 million. We expect capital expenditure will decrease in the second half of the current financial year. Income tax paid increased to GBP7.4 million (HY 2017: GBP3.4 million) and dividends remained unchanged at GBP6.0m (HY 2017: GBP6.0 million). During the period, the Group also paid GBP1.0 million (HY 2017: GBP3.4 million) for the purchase of its own shares to satisfy employee share schemes in future periods. Foreign exchange had an immaterial positive impact of GBP0.2 million (HY 2017: negative impact of GBP0.3 million). We started the period with net cash of GBP5.6 million and closed the period with net debt of GBP6.2 million (HY 2017: net cash GBP5.2 million). The decrease since the year end primarily reflected increased cash absorbed in working capital as the Contract business continued to grow and also the cash cost of the restructuring of the Support functions in the UK. Treasury management We finance the Group's operations through equity and bank borrowings. The Group's cash management policy is to minimise interest payments by closely managing Group cash balances and external borrowings. We intend to continue this strategy while maintaining a strong balance sheet position. We maintain a committed Revolving Credit Facility ('RCF') of GBP50 million, along with an uncommitted GBP20 million accordion facility, with Citibank and HSBC, giving the Group an option to increase its total borrowings to GBP70 million. This facility was successfully renegotiated in the period and extended to May 2023, on similar terms and conditions to the previous facility. At the half year, GBP22.5 million (HY 2017: GBP2.5m) was drawn down on these facilities. The RCF is subject to financial covenants and the funds borrowed under this facility bear interest at a minimum annual rate of 1.3% above 3 month Sterling LIBOR, giving an average interest rate of 1.8% during the period (HY 2017: 1.6%). The finance costs for the half-year amounted to GBP0.3 million (HY 2017: GBP0.2 million). The Group also has an uncommitted GBP5 million overdraft facility with NatWest and a GBP5 million overdraft facility with HSBC. Foreign exchange Foreign exchange volatility continues to be a significant factor in the reporting of the overall performance of the business with the main functional currencies of the Group entities being Sterling, the Euro and the US Dollar. For HY 2018, currency movements versus Sterling had only a moderate impact on the reported performance of the Group with the highest impact coming from the Euro and US Dollar. Over the course of the period, the GBP/USD exchange rate fluctuated from lows of 1.35 to highs of around 1.42, while the GBP/EUR exchange rate experienced less volatile movements from lows of 1.13 to highs of 1.14. As such, the exchange rate movements decreased our reported HY 2018 GP by approximately GBP0.7 million and operating profit by circa GBP0.1 million. Exchange rate movements remain a material sensitivity. By way of illustration, each one per cent movement in annual exchange rates of the Euro and the US Dollar against Sterling impacted our HY 2018 GP by GBP0.8 million and GBP0.3 million, respectively, and operating profit by GBP0.2 million and GBP0.1m, respectively. The Board considers it appropriate in certain cases to use derivative financial instruments as part of its day-to-day cash management to provide the Group with protection against adverse movements in the Euro and the US dollar during the settlement period. The Group does not use derivatives to hedge translational foreign exchange exposure in its balance sheet and income statement. Principal Risks and Uncertainties Principal risks and uncertainties affecting the business activities of the Group are detailed within the Strategic Report section of the Group's 2017 Annual Report, a copy of which is available on the Group's website www.sthree.com [2]. In terms of macroeconomic environment risks, our strategy is to continue to grow the size of our international business and newer sectors, in both financial terms and geographical coverage. This will help reduce our exposure or reliance on any one specific economy, although a downturn in a particular market could adversely affect the Group's key risk factors. In the view of the Board, there is no material change expected to the Group's key risk factors in the foreseeable future. * Variances at constant currency DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: (a) the condensed consolidated Interim Financial Information (unaudited) has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union; and (b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ('DTR') paragraph 4.2.7R (an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed financial information, and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and (c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR paragraph 4.2.8R (disclosure of material related parties' transactions and changes therein during the first six months of the financial year). Approved by the Board on 20 July 2018 and signed on its behalf by: Gary Elden Alex Smith Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer www.sthree.com/investors [3] Interim Financial Information Condensed consolidated income statement - unaudited For the half year ended 31 May 2018 31 May 31 May 2017 2018 Before Exceptional Reported Reported except items ional items Total Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Continuing operations Revenue 2 585,94 - 585,940 520,961 0 Cost of sales (437,5 - (437,545 (386,611 45) ) ) Gross profit 2 148,39 - 148,395 134,350 5 Administrative 3 (127,9 (2,434) (130,432 (115,007 expenses 98) ) ) Operating 20,397 (2,434) 17,963 19,343 profit Finance 46 - 46 30 income Finance costs (313) - (313) (217) Gain on 10 146 - 146 - disposal of associate Profit before 20,276 (2,434) 17,842 19,156 taxation Taxation 4 (5,320 462 (4,858) (4,981) ) Profit for the year 14,956 (1,972) 12,984 14,175 attributable to owners of the Company Earnings per share 6 pence pence pence pence Basic 11.6 (1.5) 11.0 10.1 Diluted 11.1 (1.5) 9.6 10.6 The accompanying notes form an integral part of this Interim Financial Information. Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income - unaudited For the half year ended 31 May 2018 31 May 31 May

2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 Profit for 12,984 14,175 the period Other comprehensive income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange 680 337 differences on retranslation of foreign operations Other comprehensive 680 337 income for the period (net of tax) Total comprehensive income for the 13,664 14,152 period attributable to owners of the Company The accompanying notes form an integral part of this Interim Financial Information. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 May 2018 Unaudited Audited Note 31 May 30 November 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant 7,076 6,746 and equipment Intangible 10,566 11,386 assets Investment in 10 - 655 associate Other 10 1,940 1,110 investments Deferred tax 3,602 4,199 assets 23,184 24,096 Current assets Trade and other 234,876 226,558 receivables Current tax 1,961 1,534 assets Cash and cash 7 31,848 21,338 equivalents 268,685 249,430 Total assets 291,869 273,526 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 8 1,319 1,317 Share premium 29,155 28,806 Other reserves (8,744) (8,556) Retained 55,470 59,138 earnings Total equity 77,200 80,705 Non-current liabilities Provisions for 1,464 2,172 liabilities and charges Current liabilities Borrowings 9 22,453 12,000 Bank overdraft 15,621 3,717 Provisions for 12,141 12,352 liabilities and charges Trade and other 162,990 159,556 payables Current tax - 3,024 liabilities 213,205 190,649 Total 214,669 192,821 liabilities Total equity 291,869 273,526 and liabilities The accompanying notes form an integral part of this Interim Financial Information. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity - unaudited for the half year ended 31 May 2018 Share Share Capital Capital Treas Currency Retained Total capital premium redemption reserve ury translation earnings equity reserve reser reserve attrib ve utable to owners of the Compan y GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Audited 1,312 27,406 168 878 (6,44 16 52,333 75,670 balance at 3) 30 November 2016 Profit for - - - - - - 14,175 14,175 the half year ended 31 May 2017 Other - - - - - 337 - 337 comprehens ive income for the period Total - - - - - 337 14,175 14,512 comprehens ive income for the period Dividends - - - - - - (6,046) (6,046 paid to ) equity holders (Note 5) Dividends - - - - - - (11,951) (11,95 payable to 1) equity holders (Note 5) Settlement - 3 - - - - (12) (9) of vested tracker shares Settlement 1 151 - - 2,959 - (2,959) 152 of (2,959) share-base d payments Purchase - - - - (3,40 - - (3,409 of own 9) ) shares (Note 8) Credit to - - - - - - 1,385 1,385 equity for equity-set tled share-base d payments Total 1 154 - - (450) 337 (5,408) (5,366 movements ) in equity Unaudited 1,313 27,560 168 878 (6,89 353 46,925 70,304 balance at 3) 31 May 2017 Audited 1,317 28,806 168 878 (8,53 (1,067) 59,138 80,705 balance at 5) (1,083) 30 November 2017 Profit for - - - - - - 12,984 12,984 the half year ended 31 May 2018 Other - - - - - 680 - 680 comprehens ive income for the period Total - - - - - 680 12,984 13,664 comprehens ive income for the period Dividends - - - - - - (6,041) (6,041 paid to ) equity holders (Note 5) Dividends - - - - - - (11,976) (11,97 payable to 6) equity holders (Note 5) Settlement - - - - 121 - (212) (91) of vested tracker shares Settlement 2 349 - - - - - 351 of (2,959) share-base d payments Purchase - - - - (989) - - (989) of own shares by Employee Benefit Trust (Note 8) Credit to - - - - - - 1,577 1,577 equity for equity-set tled share-base d payments Total 349 - - (868) 680 (3,668) (3,505 movements 2 ) in equity Unaudited 1,319 29,155 168 878 (9,40 (387) 55,470 77,200 balance at 3) 31 May 2018 The accompanying notes form an integral part of this Interim Financial Information. Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows - unaudited For the half year ended 31 May 2018 31 May 31 May 2018 2017 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before taxation 17,842 19,156 after exceptional items Adjustments for: Depreciation and 3,511 2,898 amortisation charge Finance income (46) (30) Finance cost 313 217 Loss on disposal of 8 95 property, plant and equipment Loss on disposal of 70 - subsidiaries Profit on disposal of 10 (146) - associate FX revaluation gain on (29) - other investments Non-cash charge for 1,577 1,385 share-based payments Operating cash flows before changes in working capital and provisions 23,100 23,721 Increase in receivables (7,960) (2,709) Decrease in payables (8,916) (8,672) Decrease in provisions (777) (464) Cash generated from 5,447 11,876 operations Finance income 25 30 Income tax paid - net (7,445) (3,391) Net cash (used in)/generated from operating (1,973) 8,515 activities Cash generated from operating activities 127 8,593 before exceptional items Cash outflow from exceptional items (2,100) (78) Net cash (used in)/generated from operating (1,973) 8,515 activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, (1,718) (947) plant and equipment Purchase of intangible (1,380) (1,667)

assets Prepaid investment - (802) Net cash used in investing activities (3,098) (3,416) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from 9 10,453 2,500 borrowings Finance cost (313) (217) Employee subscription - 13 for tracker shares Proceeds from exercise 342 106 of share options Purchase of own shares (989) (3,409) Dividends paid to 5 (6,041) (6,046) equity holders Net cash generated 3,452 (7,053) from/(used in) financing activities Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,619) (1,954) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 17,621 10,022 the year Effect of exchange rate 225 (340) changes Net cash and cash 7 16,227 7,728 equivalents at end of the year The accompanying notes form an integral part of this Interim Financial Information. Notes to the Interim Financial Information - unaudited For the half year ended 31 May 2018 1. Accounting policies General Information SThree plc ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') operate predominantly in the United Kingdom & Ireland, Continental Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific & Middle East. The Group consists of different brands and provides both Permanent and Contract specialist staffing services, primarily in the ICT, Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. The Company is a public limited company listed on the London Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales. Its registered office is 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE. The condensed consolidated Interim Financial Information ('Interim Financial Information') of the Group as at and for the half year ended 31 May 2018 comprises that of the Company and all its subsidiaries. The Interim Financial Information is unaudited and has not been reviewed by external auditors. It does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 30 November 2017 were approved by the Board of Directors on 26 January 2018 and a copy was delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditors reported on those accounts, their report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The Interim Financial Information of the Group was approved by the Board for issue on 20 July 2018. Basis of preparation The Interim Financial Information has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union. The Interim Financial Information is presented on a condensed basis as permitted by IAS 34 and therefore does not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a full set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's 2017 annual financial statements, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') as adopted and endorsed by the European Union. Going concern The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the accompanying Interim Management Report. The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are shown in other sections of this Interim Financial Information. Having considered the Group's resources and available banking facilities, the Directors are satisfied that the Group has sufficient resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing this Interim Financial Information. Significant Accounting Policies The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the Group's 2017 annual financial statements except as described below. Taxes on income in the interim period are accrued using the effective tax rate that would be applicable to the Group's expected total annual earnings. New Standards and Interpretations There are no new or amended IFRSs or IFRS Interpretations Committee interpretations adopted during the period that have a significant impact on this interim financial information. As at the date of authorisation of this interim financial information, the following key standards and amendments to standards were in issue but not yet effective. The Group has not applied these standards and interpretations in the preparation of this Interim Financial Information. · IFRS 2 (amendments) 'Share Based Payments' · IFRS 9 'Financial instruments' · IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' · IFRS 16 'Leases' · IFRIC 22 'Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration' · IFRIC 23 'Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments' The impact of IFRS 9, IFRS 15 and IFRS 16 is set out below. The Directors are currently evaluating the impact of the adoption of all other standards, amendments and interpretations but do not expect them to have a material impact on Group operations or results. IFRS 9 Financial Instruments (unaudited) The standard is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. It introduces new classification and impairment models for financial assets. Whilst financial assets will be reclassified into the categories required by IFRS 9, the Directors have not identified any significant impacts on the measurement of its financial assets as a result of the classification and measurement requirements of the new standard. IFRS 9 also requires all investments in equity instruments, including those issued by an unlisted entity, to be measured at fair value. The Directors elected to apply the market approach, under which a price generated by a market transaction for an identical or similar instrument will be used to value the equity instrument from the date of initial application of IFRS 9. The new policy of fair valuing equity instruments is expected to increase the value of equity investments by an immaterial amount once IFRS 9 becomes effective. The Directors intend to recognise fair value gains and losses for existing equity instruments classified as available for sale financial assets under IAS 39 in other comprehensive income. Prospectively, fair value gains and losses on new equity instruments may be recognised either in the income statement or in other comprehensive income as an election on an instrument-by-instrument basis on initial recognition. The impact of the financial asset impairment requirements of IFRS 9 is immaterial due to the short-term nature of SThree's financial assets and strict treasury policy that stipulates a list of approved counterparties, with reference to their high credit standing. The Group will adopt IFRS 9 in the financial reporting period commencing 1 December 2018 and has elected to apply the 'fully prospective' transition approach to the implementation. IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers (unaudited) The standard is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. It introduces the concept of distinct performance obligations. Revenue is recognised once performance obligations are satisfied and a customer starts benefiting from the transferred goods or service. Under IFRS 15 revenue from permanent placements will continue to be recognised on the day when a recruited employee starts their job and will be based on a percentage of the candidate's remuneration package. Contract revenue, which represents amounts billed or accrued for the ongoing services of temporary staff, will continue to be recognised when the service has been provided. The Group also earns revenue from retained assignments, where it principally satisfies its performance obligations over time. The amount of retainer revenue recognised to date depicts the amount of retained search service performed to date by the Group on behalf of its client, towards complete satisfaction of the bundled retained search service. Certain immaterial changes in accounting arising from the implementation of IFRS 15 may be identified for the product and service proposition offered by four new Innovation entities launched in 2017. Their aim is to win additional marquee clients by offering a diverse portfolio of products and services within the technology recruitment field. These newly established entities are in the early stages of their development, hence an insignificant amount of sales has been recognised in the current period. Any potential changes in accounting for revenue generated by Innovation start-ups under IFRS 15 will have no material effect on the Group's net assets as at 1 December 2018 and only an immaterial transition adjustment will be presented. Accounting for revenue under IFRS 15 does not, therefore, represent a substantive change from the Group's current practice for recognising revenue from sales to clients. SThree will adopt IFRS 15 in the financial reporting period commencing 1 December 2018 and has elected to apply the 'modified retrospective' transition approach to implementation. IFRS 16 Leases (unaudited) The new leasing standard is effective for the annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. IFRS 16 requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model similar to accounting for finance leases under IAS 17. For every lease brought onto the balance sheet, lessees will recognise a right-of-use asset and a lease liability.

Within the income statement, operating lease rental payment will be replaced by depreciation and interest expense. This will result in an increase in operating profit and an increase in finance costs. SThree will adopt IFRS 16 in the financial reporting period commencing 1 December 2019. At present there is no plan for the Group to adopt this standard early. The Directors expect to be able to provide an indication of the impact on the Group's results in the 31 May 2019 Interim Results. Estimates The preparation of the Interim Financial Information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period, and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on the Directors' best knowledge of the amounts, the actual results may ultimately differ from these estimates. In preparing the Interim Financial Information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied in the Group's 2017 annual financial statements, with the exception of changes in estimates that are required in determining the provision for income taxes. Seasonality of Operations Due to the seasonal nature of the recruitment business, higher revenues and operating profits are usually expected in the second half of the year compared to the first half. In the financial year ended 30 November 2017, 46% of gross profits were earned in the first half of the year, with 54% earned in the second half. 2. Segmental analysis IFRS 8 'Segmental Reporting' requires operating segments to be identified on the basis of internal results about components of the Group that are regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to make strategic decisions and assess segment performance. Management has determined the chief operating decision maker to be the Executive Committee made up of the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, the Chief Operating Officer, the Chief Sales Officer and the Chief People Officer, with other senior management attending via invitation. Operating segments have been identified based on reports reviewed by the Executive Committee, which consider the business primarily from a geographical perspective. The Group segments the business into four regions: the United Kingdom & Ireland ('UK&I'), Continental Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific & Middle East ('APAC & ME'). The Group's management reporting and controlling systems use accounting policies that are the same as those described in note 1 in the summary of significant accounting policies in the Group's 2017 annual financial statements. Revenue and Gross Profit by reportable segment The Group measures the performance of its operating segments through a measure of segment profit or loss which is referred to as "Gross Profit" in the management reporting and controlling systems. Gross profit is the primary measure of segment profit comprising revenue less cost of sales. Intersegment revenue is recorded at values which approximate third party selling prices and is not significant. REVENUE GROSS PROFIT 31 May 31 May 31 May 31 May 2018 2017 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Continental Europe 328,804 262,990 83,934 69,069 UK&I 131,721 129,896 26,501 27,039 USA 98,443 100,237 29,465 29,729 APAC & ME 26,972 27,838 8,495 8,513 585,940 520,961 148,395 134,350 Continental Europe primarily includes Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland. APAC & ME mainly includes Australia, Dubai, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. Other information The Group's revenue from external customers, its gross profit and information about its segment assets (non-current assets excluding deferred tax assets) by key location are detailed below: REVENUE GROSS PROFIT 31 May 31 May 31 May 31 May 2018 2017 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Germany 142,005 117,684 42,811 36,014 UK 126,025 124,887 24,414 25,320 Netherlands 109,015 81,061 22,371 17,319 USA 98,443 100,237 29,465 29,739 Other 110,452 97,092 29,334 25,958 585,940 520,961 148,395 134,350 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 31 May Audited 30 November 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 UK 15,071 15,702 USA 1,440 1,608 Germany 1,250 1,131 Netherlands 676 431 Other 1,145 1,024 19,582 19,897 The following segmental analysis by brands, recruitment classification and sectors (being the profession of candidates placed) have been included as additional disclosure to the requirements of IFRS 8. REVENUE GROSS PROFIT 31 May 31 May 31 May 31 May 2018 2017 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Brands Progressive 182,092 157,806 40,580 35,105 Computer Futures 168,141 147,653 44,991 39,774 Huxley Associates 122,942 105,280 29,306 26,474 Real Staffing Group 112,765 110,222 33,518 32,997 585,940 520,961 148,395 134,350 Other brands including Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International and Orgtel are rolled into the above brands. Recruitment classification Contract 544,062 480,8 106,705 94,2 19 08 Permanent 41,878 40,14 41,690 40,1 2 42 585,940 520,9 148,395 134, 61 350 REVENUE GROSS PROFIT 31 May 31 May 31 May 31 May 2018 2017 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Sectors Information & 270,691 239,007 66,488 59,701 Communication Technology Life Sciences 90,748 82,245 30,594 28,779 Banking & Finance 87,597 85,238 20,066 20,520 Energy 75,976 63,429 14,013 11,363 Engineering 51,516 44,488 14,292 11,800 Other 9,412 6,554 2,942 2,187 585,940 520,961 148,395 134,350 Other includes Procurement & Supply Chain and Sales & Marketing. 3. Administrative expenses - Exceptional items A strategic relocation of the majority of our central support functions away from our London headquarters to a new facility located within Glasgow was announced on 1 November 2017. The transition to a Glasgow Centre of Excellence is progressing to plan and we anticipate that this restructuring will realise cost savings of approximately GBP4 million to GBP5 million per annum. The restructuring will incur significant costs including people, property and professional advisor fees that are anticipated to be in the region of GBP15 million, with cGBP14 million of operating expenses and cGBP1 million of capital expenditure. The project will be partially funded by a grant receivable from Scottish Enterprise of cGBP2 million which is receivable and recognisable over several years, subject to the terms of the grant being met within a fixed timeframe. Exceptional costs of GBP2.4 million have been charged to the Consolidated Income Statement in the period bringing the total costs recognised to date to GBP9.1 million. The exceptional charge in the period included people costs of GBP1.5 million and other costs (primarily professional fees) of GBP0.9 million. The additional exceptional cost expected in 2018 is between GBP5 million and GBP6 million with potential for some grant income to be recognised too. The timing of the grant recognition will match against the costs that it is intended to compensate. All capital expenditure is expected to be incurred in this financial year. A restructuring provision can only include the direct expenditure arising from the announced strategic restructuring, which are costs that are both necessarily entailed by the restructuring and not associated with the ongoing activities of the entity. Restructuring items related to the transition, design and set up of the new support function or for which there is no constructive obligation at period end have not been included within the restructuring provision and will be recognised as incurred. The

provision for associated redundancy costs amounted to GBP5.8 million at period end (2017 Year End: GBP5.7 million), with other costs either incurred or accrued. Due to the material size and non-recurring nature of this strategic restructuring project, the associated costs have been separately disclosed as exceptional items in the Consolidated Income Statement in line with their treatment in FY 2017. Disclosure of items as exceptional, highlights them and provides a clearer, comparable view of underlying earnings. Items classified as exceptional were as follows: 31 31 May May 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 Exceptional items - charged to operating profit Personnel costs - 1,494 - redundancy Property costs 147 - Other 793 - Total exceptional costs 2,434 - 4. Taxation Income tax for the half year is accrued based on management's best estimate of the average annual effective tax rate for the financial year. The tax charge for the half year amounted to GBP4.9 million (2017: GBP5.0 million) at an effective rate of 27% (HY 2017: 26%). The effective tax rate on the pre-exceptional trading profits arising in the period is 26% (2017: 26%). 5. Dividends 31 May 31 May 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the period Interim dividend of 4.7p (2016: 4.7p) per 6,041 6,046 share (i) Final dividend of 9.3p (2016: 11,976 11,951 9.3p) per share (ii) 18,017 17,997 2017 interim dividend of 4.7 pence (2016: 4.7 pence) per share was paid on 8 December 2017 to shareholders on record at 3 November 2017. 2017 final dividend of 9.3 pence (2016: 9.3 pence) per share, per share was approved by shareholders at the AGM on 26 April 2018 and has been included as a liability in this interim financial information. The dividend was paid on 8 June 2018 to shareholders on record at 27 April 2018. 2018 interim dividend of 4.7 pence per share was proposed and approved by the Board on 19 July 2018 and has not been included as a liability as at 31 May 2018. It will be paid on 7 December 2018 to shareholders on record at 2 November 2018. 6. Earnings per share The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share ('EPS') is set out below: Basic EPS is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period excluding shares held as treasury shares and those held in the Employee Benefit Trust which are treated as cancelled. For diluted EPS, the weighted average number of shares in issue is adjusted to assume conversion of dilutive potential shares. Potential dilution resulting from tracker shares takes into account profitability of the underlying tracker businesses and SThree plc's earnings per share. Therefore, the dilutive effect on EPS will vary in future periods depending on any changes in these factors. 31 May 31 May 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 Earnings Profit for the period after tax 14,956 14,175 before exceptional items Exceptional items net of tax (1,972) - Profit for the period attributable 12,984 14,175 to owners of the Company million million Number of shares Weighted average number of shares 128.7 128.7 used for basic EPS Dilutive effect of share 5.9 4.7 plans Diluted weighted average number of shares 134.6 133.4 used for diluted EPS 31 May 31 May 2018 2017 pence pence Basic Basic EPS before exceptional items 11.6 11.0 Impact of exceptional items (1.5) - Basic EPS after exceptional items 10.1 11.0 Diluted Diluted EPS before exceptional 11.1 10.6 items Impact of exceptional items (1.5) - Diluted EPS after exceptional items 9.6 10.6 7. Cash and cash equivalents 31 Audited May 30 Novembe r 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash at bank 31,84 21,338 8 Bank overdraft (15,6 (3,717) 21) Net cash and cash equivalents per the 16,22 17,621 consolidated statement of cash flow 7 Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash and short-term bank deposits with an original maturity of three months or less, net of outstanding bank overdrafts. The carrying amount of these assets is approximately equal to their fair values. The Group has cash pooling arrangements in place which allow any one account to be overdrawn up to GBP50m, so long as the overall pool of accounts do not exceed a net overdrawn position of GBP5m. 8. SHARE CAPITAL During the period 123,633 (HY 2017: 56,440) new ordinary shares were issued, resulting in a share premium of GBP0.3 million (HY 2017: GBP0.2 million). These shares were issued pursuant to the exercise of share awards under the Save As You Earn scheme. Treasury Reserve During the period, SThree plc did not purchase any of its own shares to be held as treasury shares (HY 2017: 1,078,788 shares, with the average price paid per share 316 pence and total consideration amounting to GBP3.4 million). During the period, nil shares (HY 2017: 1,000,000) were transferred from treasury for LTIP exercises. At the half year end, 1,724,673 (HY 2017: 2,265,868) shares were held in treasury. The average price paid per share was 302 pence (HY 2017: 305 pence) with a total consideration amounting to GBP5.2 million (HY 2017: GBP6.9 million). For accounting purposes shares held in the EBT to meet the future requirements of the employee share-based payment plans are treated in the same manner as shares held in the treasury reserve by SThree plc and are, therefore, included in the financial statements as part of the treasury reserve for the Group. During the period, the EBT was funded entirely by the Company. All SThree plc shares purchased directly by the EBT are shown as a reduction in shareholders' equity. The average price paid by the EBT per share was 314 pence (HY 2017: nil) with total consideration amounting to GBP1 million (HY 2017: nil). At the half year end, 1,419,407 (HY 2017: 774,294) shares were held in the Group's EBT. 9. Borrowings The Group has access to a committed RCF of GBP50 million along with an uncommitted GBP20 million accordion facility in place with HSBC and Citibank, giving the Group an option to increase its total borrowings under the facility to GBP70 million. The funds borrowed under the facility bear interest at a minimum annual rate of 1.3% (HY 2017: 1.3%) above the appropriate Sterling LIBOR. The average interest rate paid on the RCF during the half year was 1.8% (HY 2017: 1.6%). The Group also has an uncommitted GBP5 million overdraft facility with NatWest and a GBP5 million overdraft facility with HSBC. At the half year end, GBP22.5 million (HY 2017: GBP2.5 million) was drawn down on these facilities. The RCF is subject to certain covenants requiring the Group to maintain financial ratios over interest cover, leverage and guarantor cover. The covenants ratios are disclosed in the Group's 2017 annual financial statements. The Group has been in compliance with these covenants throughout the current period. In May 2018, the Directors successfully renegotiated the RCF with its key terms and conditions (including the total amount available under the facility and interest margin) remaining unchanged and the term of the facility having been extended until 2023. Since there was no substantial modification to the underlying terms and conditions, the refinancing of the existing facility did not qualify for derecognition, hence no modification gain/loss was recognised in the consolidated income statement. Minor changes to the agreement were made on two of the covenants: *Interest cover: the definition of Interest now excludes Dividends; the minimum cover has changed from 1.2:1 to 4:1. *Leverage ratio changes from 2:1 to 3:1. The third covenant: Guarantor cover, remains unchanged at 85% of EBITDA and gross assets. Movements in borrowings are analysed as follows: Six months ended 31 May 2018 GBP'000 Opening amount as at 1 December 2017 12,000 Net drawings during the period 11,089 Changes to carrying amount due to RCF refinancing* (636) Closing amount as at 31 May 2018 22,453

