Singtel and Ericsson to launch Singapore's first 5G pilot network

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Singtel and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) are strengthening their 5G Centre of Excellence Programme partnership with the announcement of a new initiative that will see Singapore's first 5G pilot network go live by Q4 this year.

Announced today, the 5G pilot network will be deployed at one-north in Buona Vista, the country's science, business and IT hub.

Renowned for its early embracing of new technology, the move is a significant landmark towards making 5G a reality in Singapore.

Using Ericsson's 3GPP standards-compliant 5G technology with the trial spectrum allocated by Singapore's Info-Communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), the pilot network will deliver 5G coverage with enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) speed and low latency communications.

Industries such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing can leverage 5G to accelerate digital transformation and deploy advanced automation technologies.

Enterprises can also work with Singtel and Ericsson at one-north to develop new 5G use cases and tap the business potential of 5G.

Mark Chong, Group Chief Technology Officer, Singtel, says: "5G has the potential to accelerate the digital transformation of industries, as well as empower consumers with innovative applications. We are pleased to take another bold step in our journey to 5G with our 5G pilot network at one-north and invite enterprises to start shaping their digital future with us."

Using the 5G pilot network, Singtel and Ericsson will conduct drone trials later this year at one-north.

Aileen Chia, Deputy Chief Executive and Director-General (Telecoms & Post) at IMDA, says: "This is an encouraging step towards commercialization with live 5G trial networks made possible with the regulatory sandbox IMDA has in place. IMDA will continue to work closely with mobile service providers such as Singtel in their journey to build communication capabilities of the future and complement Singapore's efforts towards a vibrant digital economy."

The 5G pilot network was announced at Singtel's and Ericsson's Bringing 5G to Life event, held at Singtel Comcentre today. At the same event, Singtel and Ericsson demonstrated innovative 5G use cases, including cutting-edge 3D augmented reality (AR) streaming over a 5G network operating in the 28GHz millimetre wave spectrum.

The first-of-its-kind demonstration enabled participants to view and interact with lifelike virtual objects such as a photorealistic human anatomy and a 360-degree image of the world. The immersive experience was then streamed in real-time to a remote audience via 5G.

Performed in collaboration with leading immersive AR technology firm Meta, the demonstration illustrated the possibilities of using 3D AR technology for large-scale remote learning in various industries such as medical and education, enabled by an ultra-high-speed and low-latency 5G network.

Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines, says: "5G represents a key mobile technology evolution, opening up new possibilities and applications. We believe that 5G will play a key role in the digital transformation of the Singapore economy. Demonstrating the possibilities in this showcase event will be a catalyst for engagements with Singapore enterprises."

About Bringing 5G To Life

The event showcases the emerging technologies from partners - Garuda Robotics, Intel, Rohde & Schwarz and Sony, demonstrating how enterprises and consumers can use technologies such as AR, mixed reality, connected drones, real-time HD 3D mapping as well as cloud-based gaming and robotics.

About the Centre of Excellence Programme

Singtel and Ericsson's 5G Centre of Excellence Programme was launched in October 2017 to facilitate the development and deployment of 5G across Singapore. The programme features four main pillars: upgrading of employees' skills, technology demonstrations, live field trials and collaborations with tertiary institutions.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT SINGTEL

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber-security capabilities. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 685 million mobile customers in 22 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities.

