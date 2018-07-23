JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thJune 2018 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th June 2018 US$ 9.79



The NAV at 30 June 2018 is $9.79 per share ($9.78 at 31 May 2018). The increase in NAV per share of 1 cent per share is due to accrued income on investments of 3 cents, fx gains of 1 cent and appreciation per share buybacks of 2 cents offset by investment losses (3 cents) and expenses and finance costs of (2 cents).







