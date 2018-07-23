Blacknut's personalized game streaming service will offer popular titles from developer/publisher Square Enix as a result of a new partnership.

Blacknut and Square Enix today announced a new partnership that will allow Blacknut to distribute a selection of Square Enix's critically acclaimed titles through Blacknut's game streaming service.

This partnership will enable users to play mobile games such as Lara Croft GO, Hitman GO, Deus Ex GO and Hitman Sniper on any of Blacknut's supported devices, which currently include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, PC, Mac, and Linux. Users can expect to see the games launch on the service over the coming months.

"It's great to see the growing momentum in cloud gaming as companies like Square Enix begin to support these new distribution initiatives," said Olivier Avaro, CEO and founder of Blacknut. "We're big fans of the titles Square Enix has produced and we're excited to help those titles reach new audiences."

"We are delighted to partner with Blacknut in sharing our critically acclaimed, GO trilogy and Hitman Sniper on its streaming service," said Square Enix Montréal Studio Head, Patrick Naud. "Square Enix absolutely supports innovative and accessible ways to offer games to a wider audience and we are excited to include our premium games to the Blacknut catalog."

Square Enix is the latest partner to sign on with the game streaming service, which currently provides access to a professionally hand-picked catalog of over 120 premium games. Thanks to game streaming technology users can instantly launch games on the service without having to download them, saving users device storage space and game discovery costs. Blacknut offers users unlimited access to the service for a monthly subscription of €14.99.

About Blacknut:

Blacknut was founded in January of 2016 by Olivier Avaro and is headquartered in Rennes, with offices in Paris and San Francisco. The service first launched in France on January 22nd, 2018, for PC, Mac, and Linux. Blacknut is currently available to users in the UK, France, and Germany. The company is also quickly deploying throughout the rest of Europe and North America via major distribution partnerships, including Smart TV manufacturers and ISPs. To learn more, visit www.blacknut.com.

About SQUARE ENIX Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX, EIDOS and TAITO branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY, which has sold over 141 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST, which has sold over 76 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER, which has sold over 66 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at http://eu.square-enix.com/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005052/en/

Contacts:

Blacknut

Beatriz Miravete

Marketing Director

beatriz.miravete@blacknut.com