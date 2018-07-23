The Marketing Practice Chooses Bridge to Launch Ambitious Learning and Development Academy for Employees

The Agency will use Bridge Learn to deliver a learning academy to attract and develop leading marketing professionals

LONDON, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge by Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST), a talent management software suite for businesses, announced today The Marketing Practice (TMP) has chosen Bridge Learn to deliver professional development for employees. The Marketing Practice is a B2B marketing agency focused on the technology and business services sectors. Working with clients such as Salesforce and O2, they have 140 employees throughout the UK, US and Germany.

Their goal is to become the premier B2B marketing agency. Obsessed with doing things right, TMP recognise the importance of education, and so are committed to training the best B2B marketing professionals.

The agency's ambition is to develop an academy (TMP Academy) and to combine all their experience with the best of what's available from other sources - including Harvard Business Review, Marketing Week and academic sources - into an online training programme for employees.

"We found that lots of marketing training is mostly B2C focused, is introductory or mid-level and aimed at specific tactics or a single channel. We find that it's really hard to get good B2B training encompassing strategy to execution. The best training we've had is content we've developed ourselves," said David van Schaick, CMO and Chief Digital Officer at The Marketing Practice.

To realise this ambition, TMP needed a flexible system for not only delivering training but for creating content. Without learning management software already in place, TMP began to search for a solution. "Bridge Learn was a clear winner. Its authoring tool is easy to use, so we can create and curate content easily, including uploading of rich content such as videos. It's also easy to create structured programs with different learning activities and the interactivity of quizzes helps employees retain and apply what they've learnt," explained van Schaick.

The first modules in the academy programme will cover marketing strategy, creativity, the psychology of buying decisions, communications planning, data, digital marketing and inside sales. These topics will be part of an ongoing 1:1 and personal development cycle at TMP.

"For agencies like The Marketing Practice, clients are won and retained because they employ marketing consultants who are up to date with their industry best practice and knowledge," said Jeremy Carter, Director, Bridge, EMEA. "Technology plays a powerful role in making learning faster, convenient and continuous, which is exactly what Bridge is doing for employees at The Marketing Practice."

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge by Instructure is an innovative, outcome-focused talent management platform that empowers businesses to develop their workforce, ensure a better employee experience, and increase employee retention through performance and learning management software. That way, businesses take care of their most valuable asset - their people. Learn more at www.GetBridge.com.

ABOUT THE MARKETING PRACTICE

The Marketing Practice is a leading B2B marketing services agency. Committed to brilliant marketing that delivers sales results, we run global programmes for clients including Salesforce, DXC Technology, Oracle, O2, Sage and Capgemini. We knit together services including strategy, creative, proposition development, content, data sourcing and management, digital marketing, sales enablement and inside sales. We are based in Oxford, London, Munich and Seattle.

