BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's money supply grew at a slower pace in June, the Swiss National Bank said Monday.



The broad monetary aggregate, M3, rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 2.8 percent increase seen in May.



Likewise, the narrow measure, M1, advanced 5.2 percent, following May's 5.7 percent annual growth.



