TOKYO, July 23, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) is pleased to announce it has been included for consecutive years in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, by FTSE Russel, and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index and MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, both compiled by MSCI. The FTSE Group is a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group, while MSCI Inc. is a NYSE-listed provider of indexes and investor tools.Each of the three indices has been adopted as an ESG benchmark by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) of Japan, which began investing consciously, with ESG criterion (environmental, social, and governance), in 2017.The FTSE Blossom Japan Index measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) evaluates companies promoting and maintaining gender diversity, while the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index targets companies with best ESG profiles relative to sectoral peers.SDK has also been included again in the Morningstar Socially Responsible Investment Index (MS-SRI), by Morningstar Japan, for five consecutive years, and the SNAM Sustainability Index, compiled by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management (SNAM), for seven consecutive years.The Showa Denko Group believes that 'corporate social responsibility' (CSR) should be a basic principle for management of the Group. The Group will continue performing activities that lead to the realization of 'a business that contributes to society', rendering services to all stakeholders, through environmentally conscious business activities, provision of products, technologies and services responding to the needs of customers and society, improvement in corporate governance and compliance, and promotion of management to make the most of human resource diversity.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.