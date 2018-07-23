NEC's demo system for intrusion detection solutions



TOKYO, July 23, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the provision of a demo system for intrusion detection solutions utilizing Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), a network architecture concept for next-generation communications, to DOCOMO 5G Open Lab Yotsuya, a 5G technology verification center run by NTT DOCOMO, INC.In the 5G era, flexible mobile networks that are tailored to a wide range of advanced services will be required in order to keep pace with the progress of digital transformation. MEC optimizes and accelerates communications by providing a data processing function that is close to a network's edge. In the future, this is expected to be widely used as a network architecture that satisfies the requirements for a variety of services.NEC provided this demo system to allow companies and groups participating in the DOCOMO 5G Open Partner Program to understand and experience MEC and other 5G network technologies. The demo system consists of NEC's virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC), Context-aware Service Controller, which dynamically optimizes the allocation of network resources, as well as NEC's Image Analysis and Behavior Detection System, which automatically detects behavior in real time, such as intrusions and object abandonment, with a high degree of accuracy.The demo system also utilizes MEC to implement the optimum allocation of network band frequencies according to need. Under regular conditions, the system sends low-definition images from monitoring cameras in order to reduce the consumption of network bandwidth. However, when the Image Analysis and Behavior Detection System identify suspicious activity, the Context-aware Service Controller instructs the vEPC to expand network bandwidth and to transmit high-definition images to those monitoring the system.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECDetectionSolutions.jpgNEC's demo system for intrusion detection solutions"NEC will continue to develop and offer a variety of solutions as a top vendor of domestic mobile core networks in the 5G era and to contribute to the expansion of the DOCOMO 5G Open Partner Program, while taking advantage of our experience and knowhow," said Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.