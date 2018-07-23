Isogenica Ltd today announced that it has signed a new licensing agreement with Aro Biotherapeutics Company (Aro) of Philadelphia. USA, that will leverage each other's strengths in recombinant protein technologies and biopharmaceutical development. Isogenica is a leader in the design and construction of highly diverse synthetic antibody libraries and the use of novel in vitro polypeptide display systems. Aro is focused on discovery and development of Centyrins, a protein drug platform designed to uniquely address unmet needs through targeted delivery of a variety of drug payloads to specific cells or tissues.

Isogenica has granted a licence to Aro to utilise its proprietary in vitro CIS Display technology, for the discovery, development and commercialisation of therapeutic products derived from Centyrin libraries generated using this technology.

Aro will use the Isogenica technology to advance its internally developed Centyrin drug pipeline.

Under the terms of the agreement, Isogenica will receive an upfront fee and annual licence payments. If therapeutic products are advanced into development, Isogenica is entitled to additional milestone payments. As part of the agreement, Isogenica will undertake Centyrin discovery services at its site on targets nominated by Aro.

Adam Collier, Isogenica's Director of Commercial Development commented: "Isogenica continues to attract leading-edge partners, giving them access to our novel CIS Display technology and supporting them in advancing their own discovery programmes. Aro is an exciting new company with a unique technology and we look forward to our partnership with them."

Isogenica is a drug discovery platform-licensing company focusing on the design and build of diverse, fully synthetic, antibody libraries for use in biopharmaceutical discovery. Partners can access an advanced camelid single-domain antibody library (llamdA) and state-of-the-art, fully synthetic and highly diverse human Fab antibody libraries (Alexandria). The company uses its proprietary Colibra library technology to ensure that the libraries very accurately reflect its advanced designs. Libraries can be screened in various formats, including phage and CIS Display, a proprietary in vitro display technology which maintains the high diversity of the llamdA libraries through the discovery process. CIS Display is also available as a stand-alone polypeptide display technology.

