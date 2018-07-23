CBME China 2018 Opens with over 4,332 Local and International Brands

SHANGHAI, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBME China 2018 will open its doors on 25-27 July at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. The fair features over 4,332 brands from 3,065 exhibitors at 266,548 sqm exhibition space. CBME China 2018 gathers all child, baby and maternity brands, products and services, to address market demand and promote industry innovation. Participating brands include: Britax, Dave Bella, Dolly, Frogprince, Hape, Janus, Joie, Little Freddie, Maxi-Cosi, Pigeon, Philips Avent, Ragmart, Swiss, Unicharm, Vtech, Wyeth, and more.

Influenced by increasing per capita income, lifestyle changes and the rise of middle class, the next-generation consumers have shifted market needs and demands. Mom's health, beauty and fitness, early education for babies and kids, outdoor recreation, smart devices and home products, these non-traditional products and services are now part of changing market needs.

Non-traditional Product Zones : Fabulous Mom Zone, Fun Learning Zone, Fine Food Zone-Natural Products, Outdoor Recreation and Sports Zone, and the new Smart Home will showcase new growth opportunities for the industry in response to changing market demands.

: 14 international and regional pavilions from , , , , Korea, , , , , and are featured at the fair. The international and regional pavilion participation has seen increase by 26% for exhibitors and 37% for brands over the 2017. Cool Kids Fashion Shanghai: More than 105 kids fashion brands from 17 countries and regions will showcase their latest collections. Other highlights include Kids Fashion Design Contest/Gallery, Trend Forums, Kids Fashion Shows and more.

Other Events at CBME China 2018

CBME China Industry Summits and Seminars will feature 27 industry experts from child, baby and maternity products industry including brand owners, retailers, distributors, investors, e-commerce companies will share the latest market trends and discuss issues affecting the industry.

In cooperation with Shanghai Museum, 10 National Treasures has been provided as design inspiration for contestants to design and create new designs for kids fashion. The 42 finalists' works will be on display at the Kids Fashion Design Gallery and winners will be announce at awards ceremony will be held on 26 July. A series of business matching sessions have been organized with local and international visitors including retailers, distributors, e-commerce companies, supermarkets/hypermarkets, department stores, commercial real estate.

"CBME China aims to help the industry identify, address and take advantage of the shifting and emerging market demands. CBME China will continue to focus on the now, lead the future, protecting intellectual property rights and promote industry innovation and growth," says Athena Gong, General Manager, UBM China (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Co-located with CBME China 2018, Licensing Expo China in Hall 2 will showcase more than 425 hot IP from all over the world.

CBME China is free to all trade visitors. Visit www.cbmexpo.com/en or more information.

About CBME China (http://www.cbmexpo.com)

Held annually in Shanghai, CBME China is the world's largest trade fair for child, baby and maternity products and services. This is the perfect venue to meet buyers, manufacturers, distributors, suppliers and business partners in the industry.