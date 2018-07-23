Giorgio Armani Beauty Is the Official Beauty Sponsor of the 75th Venice International Film Festival of La Biennale Di Venezia

MILAN, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Giorgio Armani beauty is pleased to announce its partnership with the 75thVenice International Film Festival as the Official Beauty Sponsor.

The brand will provide the official Make-Up service to the festival's guests among whom celebrities destined to walk the red carpet. Within the Palazzo del Casinò, delegates will also be able to immerse themselves in the brand's universe.

In the 18 years since its launch, Giorgio Armani beauty has sought to interpret and enhance the individual beauty of women. Simplicity, natural elegance and authenticity are values underpinning innovative products that promise exceptional lightness, comfort, hold - and a sophisticated, natural finish.

These same values are incarnated by Academy Award winning actress Cate Blanchett (the brand's global beauty ambassador and face of the Sì fragrance), a leading figure with whom Giorgio Armani beauty has a special longstanding relationship.

Today, Giorgio Armani beauty celebrates this intimate connection with Cinema and brings its values and its beauty expertise to one of the most acclaimed film festivals in the world.

Giorgio Armanibeauty and the world of Cinema

Giorgio Armani beauty's partnership with the 75th Venice Film Festival further strengthens the relationship the brand has with the world of filmmaking and comes as a celebration of Giorgio Armani's life-long love of the cinema. Over the years, the designer has created the costumes for a range of movies, from, most famously, American Gigolo in 1980, creating a wardrobe for Richard Gere, to The Untouchables, Gattaca, StealingBeauty, Shaft, the Batman series, The Tuxedo, De-Lovely, Fair Game, The Social Network,Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Hanna, A Most Violent Year, and The Wolf of Wall Street, to name a few.

As an ode to the intrinsic link between the brand and cinema, Giorgio Armani beauty also recently marked the launch of a new boutique concept showcasing a film by Zoe Cassavetes honouring the everlasting link between emotion and beauty.

Giorgio Armanibeauty- simplicity, natural elegance and authenticity

For 18 years, Giorgio Armani beauty has been delivering beautifully textured make-up - some of which created directly backstage at the brand's fashion shows - , skincare formulated from the most pioneering science. Inspired by women, created to reveal - rather than hide - their natural beauty, it is renowned for several iconic products: Eyes to Kill mascara and Eye Tint, Lip Maestro and Ecstasy Shine, Power Fabric and Luminous Silk foundation as well as Crema Nera and Armani Prima skincare. The brand is also renowned for its men and women fragrance collections among which Acqua Di Giò, Sì and Sì Passione as well as for its haute couture range Armani Privé.

Aude LOISEAU, Communications Project Manager

GIORGIO ARMANI FRAGRANCES & BEAUTY