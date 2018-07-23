

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Monday as trade tensions persisted and G-20 finance ministers and central bankers warned about increased risks to global economic growth.



The U.S. dollar slumped after U.S. President Donald Trump accused the European Union and China of manipulating their currencies.



In addition, Trump talked of more tariffs on China and continued his attack on the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, saying tightening penalizes the U.S. for doing well.



The benchmark DAX was down 21 points or 0.16 percent at 12,540 in opening deals after tumbling 1 percent on Friday.



