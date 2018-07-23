British Medical Auctions (BMA) Announces Formation of Business Division, British Laboratory Auctions (BLA)

BRACKNELL, England, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, the Founder and CEO of British Medical Auctions (BMA) Markus Grad announced the formation of a new business division - British Laboratory Auctions (BLA).

British Medical Auctions said the new division had been created in response to the demand it was experiencing from customers looking to acquire quality surplus laboratory assets, "The UK's renown for having world class Healthcare facilities, from which we source our equipment for BMA. Auction buyers find the UK a very attractive source of surplus equipment," said Markus Grad. "Similarly, the surplus and decommissioned assets in the Laboratory sector which we source from the UK's R&D, Pharma, and life sciences facilities are of a superior standard as well, aligning with our Medical and Healthcare focus and traditional customer base."

"British Medical Auctions is uniquely positioned to bring to market a Laboratory focused sales channel," said Kingsley Romeril, who will be overseeing the Laboratory division. "Being the UK's only dedicated medical equipment auction house, BMA can amplify our ability not only to solve our supply partners' needs for remarketing of obsolete and surplus assets, but also target and serve the specific needs of the Laboratory industry. It is well accepted that the UK's research and laboratory landscape has built its world class reputation in part through the exclusive use of the most innovative and leading-edge laboratory assets, this is very leverageable to a remarketer," said Kingsley. "Knowing that Markus and BMA are working closely with me to align the vendor and customer requirements, further strengthens BLA's offering."

Having known each other for many years since their time together at university, "the time was perhaps overdue to approach Markus with the vision for the laboratory opportunity. It was an opportunity that we both knew existed. BMA's established and successful business model for medical surplus makes for a perfect fit."

Markus said, "BMA's investment into the Laboratory business shows our intent to provide a global reach for all our clients both buyers and suppliers, medical and laboratory, for a service that is unrivalled."

BLA is proud to be fully committed to the management of equipment from laboratory environments, offering a wide-range of services including independent valuations, facilities clearances, asset management, specialized collections and live/timed monthly auctions. All equipment is securely stored in our UK warehouse. Inspection of equipment is available prior to auctions.

British laboratory Auctions is pleased to announce the kick-off of the company's first live Laboratory equipment auction that will take place on Thursday July 26th 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. BST via online and on-site bidding. The live auction will be held in the U.K., and the equipment is located at the Berkshire warehouse. For more information about the upcoming live auction and to bid please visit https://www.britishmedicalauctions.co.uk/laboratory/

About British Medical Auctions

British Medical Auctions is the UK's most dynamic and fastest-growing specialist medical and laboratory equipment auction house. British Medical Auctions provides the NHS, private healthcare sector, leasing companies and manufacturers of all sizes and complexities a personalised service designed to release the full market value of surplus assets in a live in-house and live online environment as well as through a direct private treaty sales programme.

