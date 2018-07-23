

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were modestly lower on Monday after the weekend's G20 meeting of finance ministers in Argentina did little to allay fears of a global trade war and Brexit secretary Dominic Raab warned a 'no deal' Brexit is possible if talks fall through by October.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 26 points or 0.34 percent at 7,653 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



Ryanair Holdings fell as much as 5 percent as it battles a series of labor strikes.



Mining heavyweight BHP Billiton was marginally lower. The company is facing a class action lawsuit in an Australian court regarding the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil.



WPP jumped more than 2 percent. Sky News reported that the British advertising giant is in talks to sell a minority stake in its Chinese unit to Alibaba, Tencent and China Media.



IWG held steady after Prime Opportunities Investment said it would not bid for the company, leaving Starwood, TDR Capital and Terra Firma in the race.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX