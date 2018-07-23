Acrylic Adhesives Market Worth $9.65 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 6.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global acrylic adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-quality premium adhesives from the construction and other end-use industries is projected to drive the market.

Today, adhesives are being widely used in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Pressure sensitive products are packed in custom-fit containers with internal foam cushioning to secure the package during transportation. In line with rising concerns among consumers and regulatory agencies, the packaging industry is putting efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its processes, which in turn is leading to growing usage of renewable bio-based raw materials.

There are several agencies working in the field of adhesives to ensure consumer safety upon application across diverse end-use industries. The Code of Federal Regulations and ISO standards, when implemented by a manufacturer, uses isolated manufacturing lines that are capable of processing active ingredients in formulating facility.

Adhesives and sealants are now replacements for majority of mechanical fasteners used in transportation, product-assembly, and construction industries. They are increasingly being implemented in the hygiene industry, which may create a challenge for the packaging market in the foreseeable future. Hot-metal adhesives are going to gain more importance as compared to water-based adhesives.

Asia Pacific is projected to stay one of the largest consumers of the product owing to increasing industrialization across China , Japan , Vietnam , and India

The global acrylic adhesives demand was estimated at 3,864.4 kilotons in 2016 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% till 2025

Soaring demand for compounds free of volatile organic particles is leading to increase in consumption of water-based acrylic products across North America and Europe

and Stringent government regulations for environmental protection, laid down by the European Union and other developed economies, are likely to restrict the growth of the market

Key industry participants include Bostik AG, DowDuPont, Henkel AG, 3M Company, Avery Dennison , and HB Fuller.

Grand View Research has segmented the global acrylic adhesives market on the basis of technology, application, and region.

Acrylic Adhesives Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Water Based Solvent Based Reactive & Others

Acrylic Adhesives Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Packaging Construction Wood & Furniture Transportation Electrical & Electronics Consumer Goods Medical Devices Others

Acrylic Adhesives Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E



