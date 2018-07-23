sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.07.2018 | 11:55
PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 20

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 20 July 2018 were:

211.69p  Capital only (undiluted)
216.60p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 18 May 2018, the
Company has 24,263,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,670,664 shares in
treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

