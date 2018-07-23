Delivers compelling premises to cloud networking solutions

Google Cloud Next 2018, Booth 1404 -- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced its Any Cloud hybrid cloud networking platform, which reduces operational costs and complexity for enterprises migrating workloads to the public cloud from their on-premises datacenters, is now available on Google Cloud Platform. The new virtualized offering, Arista vEOS Router combined with CloudVision with Cloud Tracer functionality, provides consistent operations, orchestration, security, and telemetry across multi-cloud environments.

"We are proud to be participating in the Google Cloud Partner Program and the ecosystem of Google technology partners that are helping to expand the cloud platform globally," said Manuel Rivelo, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. "The combined solution of Arista Any Cloud and the Google Cloud Platform will deliver new capabilities and value to our hybrid and public cloud customers."

Google Cloud Principles to the Enterprise

Arista EOS (Extensible Operating System), is the center of Arista's Any Cloud solution. With vEOS Router, Arista EOS is now supported across multiple public cloud and hypervisor deployment platforms. As the same proven single EOS software image that runs across all of Arista's products, vEOS Router extends a consistent operational model of the customer's existing Arista datacenter network deployments.

The vEOS Router leverages a cloud-grade routing stack and IPsec VPN tunnels to reliably and securely interconnect workloads across multi-cloud deployments. In addition, vEOS Router is integrated with Google Cloud provider APIs to enable easy deployment, automation, analytics, and end-to-end visibility. Arista CloudVision provides advanced visibility and automation, extending the cloud networking model of Arista on-premises cloud network platforms to Google Cloud Platform.

Enabling Multiple Cloud Environments

Arista's hybrid cloud platform is designed to support any public cloud environment, with cloud platform-specific images available now for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure Cloud, Microsoft Azure Stack on-premise Cloud, and common on-premises hypervisor platforms. Support in each environment is coupled with validation and registration of these solutions in the cloud marketplace infrastructure provided by each cloud provider, thus making deployment simple for enterprise customers.

With Arista's hybrid cloud solution with Google Cloud and others, enterprise customers can now deploy a reliable, connected and secure multi-cloud experience with a common Universal Cloud Network approach across all of the places in the cloud. This enables IT organizations to harness dispersed cloud resources anywhere for better availability of services and applications across any cloud, any workload, and any location.

Pricing and Availability

Arista vEOS Router is now generally available in the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace. CloudVision support for vEOS Router in GCP is also available now. vEOS Router is available as a monthly software subscription.

Arista will be demonstrating its new hybrid cloud capabilities at Google Cloud Next 2018, July 24-26, in San Francisco's Moscone Center, booth number 1404.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security. Arista has shipped more than fifteen million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits in the implementation of Arista's EOS and CloudVision software and Any Cloud hybrid cloud networking platform and the enablement of cost savings, performance, security and efficiency. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

