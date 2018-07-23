Calling for a complete exemption of the 25% safeguard duty on solar equipment, India's Solar Power Developers Association (SPDA) says, if imposed, it will jeopardize the viability of around 27,000 MW of solar projects involving an investment of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. Other key players also speak out against the tariff plans."The entire solar mission will lose its objective, endangering thousands of jobs, many interdependent MSMEs catering their goods and services to this sector and finally turning these projects into NPAs (bad loans)," the SPDA said in a letter to the Commerce Secretary, ...

