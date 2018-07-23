

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro dropped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The euro dropped to 1.1687 against the greenback, from an early near a 2-week high of 1.1751.



The single currency weakened to a 4-day low of 0.8911 against the pound, 5-day low of 1.1605 against the franc and a 2-week low of 129.86 against the yen, from its early highs of 0.8937, 1.1642 and 130.74, respectively.



The euro reversed from its early high of 1.5429 against the loonie, falling to 1.5371.



Against the NZ dollar, the euro slipped to a 4-day low of 1.7170, from an early high of 1.7258.



If the euro falls further, it may find support around 1.15 against the greenback, 0.88 against the pound, 1.15 against the franc, 128.00 against the yen, 1.52 against the loonie and 1.70 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX