Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 20-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 411.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 417.11p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.62p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---