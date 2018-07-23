PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project in Sacavém, Portugal, that helped revitalize Sacavém Secondary School. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Sacavém, where PPG has an architectural coatings facility.

For the project, PPG volunteers and more than 140 of the school's teachers, staff, parents and students spent approximately 1,600 hours over 10 Saturdays revitalizing the 35-year-old school. PPG provided more than $30,000 to assist with the project, including 2,250 liters (595 gallons) of DYRUP interior and exterior paint by PPG and other protective coatings.

Volunteers painted classrooms, the student social area, the gymnasium and exterior spaces to create a warm and cheerful environment for the school's 1,100 students, 120 teachers and 36 staff. Activities also included replacing old equipment, such as lamps, chandeliers, playground equipment, lockers and roller blinds, as well as placing decorative items and signage in the buildings.

Volunteers used the school's original colors white, light gray, yellow, green, orange, dark pink and turquoise blue to refresh and color-coordinate each building's interior and exterior while still maintaining the school's identity.

"The Colorful Communities program allows us to make a difference in our community and leverage the best that we have to offer our people, expertise and products," said Jose Pedro Barbosa, PPG national director, architectural coatings and protective coatings, Portugal. "We are very proud of the commitment and dedication of our enthusiastic employee volunteers in transforming the school into a more cheerful place for the students and entire school community."

"It is really inspiring to see what we were able to achieve together," said Carina Gomes, PPG human resources internal communications, Iberia, and the Colorful Communities project leader. "It was a long journey, and I'm truly thankful for every volunteer that dedicated his or her personal time to bring life to this school. Now that it is finished, it is extremely gratifying to see the smiles of students and teachers, knowing that they have a cozier and colorful school and that PPG was part of this positive change in their daily lives."

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 150 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 4.5 million people in 25 countries.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $10.5 million in 2017, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 29 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.8 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Dyrup is a registered trademark of Dyrup A/S.

