

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $60.30 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $67.72 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $904.46 million from $972.51 million last year.



Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance:



