TalkTalk Deploys ASSIA's Expresse

Focus on Increasing the customer experience through ASSIA's Expresse Dynamic Line Management

REDWOOD CITY, California, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TalkTalk and Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Inc. (ASSIA) are focused on the common objective of improving the experience for customers of the UK telecoms operator.

By deploying ASSIA's flagship DSL Expresse Dynamic Line Management system, TalkTalk has increased the average speed of its ADSL lines while improving the stability of its network. The system also helps to ensure the company strikes the right balance between stability and speed, both of which are critical for improving the customer experience and in helping to reduce the number of customer complaints. Further, DSL Expresse diagnostic features assist TalkTalk in identifying and addressing issues due to physical line impairment and noise in customer premises, thereby improving operational efficiency.

TalkTalk is taking a broad approach to the customer experience, merging and correlating data from many sources. ASSIA's products provide TalkTalk with key indicators in the management of their DSL access network and both partners are committed to better understand and address major sources of issues experienced by customers in order to improve the service provided.

ASSIA's DSL Expresse software solution provides management capabilities for monitoring, optimization and diagnostics of xDSL access technologies and is used by over 30 operators around the world.

"TalkTalk is taking a data driven approach to methodically improve consumer experience which fits perfectly with the analytics and optimization capabilities of DSL Expresse," said David Raun, President & COO, ASSIA. "Our equipment vendor agnostic solution allows TalkTalk to implement a consistent management approach across their network. This drives up TalkTalk's customer satisfaction and improves network efficiency."

"Since deploying ASSIA's DLM system onto our broadband ADSL network, we have extended our capability with more granular data to drive diagnostics and automate continuous optimization processes to benefit the speed and reliability of our service for our end customers," said Phil Haslam, Chief Network Officer at TalkTalk Plc

About TalkTalk

TalkTalk is the UK's leading value for money connectivity provider. We believe that simple, affordable, reliable and fair connectivity should be available to everyone.

Since entering the market in the early 2000s, we have a proud history as an innovative challenger brand. Today, we provide landline, broadband, TV and mobile services to over four million customers. We operate Britain's biggest unbundled broadband network, covering 96% of the population, supplying services to consumers through the TalkTalk brand, to businesses through TalkTalk Business, and by wholesaling to resellers.

TalkTalk Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

About ASSIA

ASSIA is a trusted partner with the leading market share of management and optimization software solutions for global broadband and residential access networks. ASSIA's Expresse broadband system enables significant operational expense reduction for Internet Service Providers in the areas of subscriber care, of increased customer satisfaction, and of more connections upgrade to higher revenue-generating service tiers. ASSIA's ClearView software provides both broadband access and Wi-Fi connection analysis and recommends appropriate steps to resolve problems using language that is easy to understand by call-center agents and field technicians. ASSIA's CloudCheck Wi-Fi optimization software enables service providers and enterprises to deliver premium digital experiences over residential Wi-Fi networks. ASSIA has more than 100 million broadband households under contract worldwide. Thanks to the company's product evolution and contributions to broadband standards, ASSIA is poised to help ISPs across the world as they upgrade their networks with next-generation G.Vector and G.Fast standards. For more information, visit www.assia-inc.com.

Expresse, ClearView, and CloudCheck are registered trademarks of ASSIA.

"ASSIA" is an acronym for "Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Incorporated."

