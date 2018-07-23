

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $511 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $28 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $6.15 billion from $4.96 billion last year.



Halliburton Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $511 Mln. vs. $28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $6.15 Bln vs. $4.96 Bln last year.



