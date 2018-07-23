Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2018) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST), ("FluroTech" or the "Company"), one of the leaders in cannabis quality control technology, has completed the test kits for cadmium, lead and mercury heavy metals. The heavy metal test kits, the heavy metal scope and the CompleTest device will allow users to achieve fast, accurate, and consistent testing results in-house on a cost effective basis. Results from each test are logged into our proprietary software and can be exported to external databases. Additionally, FluroTech's training application teaches users how to conduct the tests in hours and allows supervisors to monitor staff's progress and test results.

"Growing mediums, water and plant nutrients may contain unsafe levels of heavy metals that can be transferred into the cannabis plant and when consumed can be harmful to humans," explained Dr. Elmar Prenner, CTO at FluroTech. "Even when using cannabis with safe levels of heavy metals, extraction of cannabinoids may concentrate some heavy metals to unsafe quantities."

Testing for cadmium, lead and mercury is mandated by Health Canada with limits often in parts per million. FluroTech's heavy metal testing solution can achieve more accurate results than the standards set by Health Canada, with measurement capability up to parts per billion.

"Identifying unsafe levels of heavy metals early on in the growing process or immediately prior to the extraction procedure, allows licensed producers and extractors to cut their losses, saving time and money," said Danny Dalla-Longa, CEO at FluroTech.

The heavy metal test kits and scope, the portable and desktop CompleTest device will be available for sale in October 2018.

About CompleTest

CompleTest is FluroTech's flagship brand and product line. CompleTest is a portable, cost-effective, state-of- the-art cannabis testing device able to provide quick, accurate, and consistent testing results. It's designed for cultivators, dispensaries and anyone with a vested interest in consumer safety to test the quality and safety of their cannabis products and to optimize potency yield.

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST)

FluroTech is a technology and marketing company whose core business is focused on the commercialization of new technologies in the cannabis industry. FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples derived from cannabis plants. Using the technology that was developed at the University of Calgary in conjunction with the University of Alberta, FluroTech has developed a two-part solution comprising an instrument called the CompleTest and consumable testing kits.

To learn more, visit www.FluroTech.com and watch our video

Contact Information

FluroTech Ltd.

Alistair Ross Technology Centre

Suite 111, 3553-31 Street NW

Calgary, AB T2L 2K7

info@flurotech.com

Danny Dalla-Longa

Chief Executive Officer

403.680.0644

danny@flurotech.com

Prit Singh

IR - Thesis Capital Inc.

905.510.7636

psingh@thesiscapital.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the future performance of the Company.

The Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions and regulatory and other risks associated with the medical cannabis industry in general. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES