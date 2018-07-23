

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in July, though slightly, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in July, just above the 2.6 percent rise in June.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in July after a 0.6 percent rebound in the prior month.



The consumer price index less housing cost increased 1.4 percent annually and by 0.3 percent monthly in July.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that annual wage growth eased to 5.9 percent in June from 6.3 percent in May. Monthly, wage index rose 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX