Australia Oriental Media Buddhist Charity Association: Buddhist Master Jun Hong Lu's Charity Attends the Grand Parade in Frankfurt to Promote Cultural Diversity and Peace

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / On Saturday, June 16, 2018, more than 45 groups totaling about 2,000 people participated in the 11th Parade of Cultures at the city center of Frankfurt, Germany. The day was the grand opening of the 11th Frankfurt Multicultural Festival, which aims to demonstrate the integration of immigration in Frankfurt and advocate cultural diversity and intercultural harmony. The Guan Yin Citta Buddhism Association in Germany, an affiliated organization of Buddhist Master Jun Hong Lu's charity Australia Oriental Media Buddhist Charitable Association, was invited to attend this event.

Master Jung Hong Lu is also the founder of the Buddhist practice, Guan Yin Citta Dharma Door, with 10 million followers around the world. For Guan Yin Citta Buddhism Association in Germany, the Grand Parade is a great opportunity to propagate Buddhism and introduce Guan Yin Citta Dharma Door to more people of any ages and races. Nearly 200 Buddhist friends and practitioners from over 17 different regions attended the Parade, including friends from France, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Austria, Sweden, Hungary, Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Munich, Leipzig, Freiburg and other areas and regions.

The parade kicked off from Frankfurt's old town and then marched along the rippling Main River. It finally ended at Romerberg Square. The float vehicle from Guan Yin Citta was decorated with the banners of the introductions of Master Jun Hong Lu and Guan Yin Citta Dharma Door. Every Buddhist friend was holding a lotus flower smiling at the crowds. They were doing their best to spread the message of love and inner peace to people along the route.

It is estimated that more than 20,000 visitors along the route and on the final destination Romerberg Square witnessed the parade this year, far surpassing the expectations.

Australia Oriental Media Buddhist Charity Association (AOMB) was founded in May 2014. It has been registered with the Australian government and is required by law to maintain a transparent, correct, and complete financial records. AOMB, under the guidance of its Chairman Master Jun Hong Lu, is devoted to promoting Buddhism and traditional Chinese culture, helping to restore the peaceful state of mind for modern people, and improving their mental wellbeing. It achieves these goals by reaching out to people suffering from mental illnesses, and raising money for them. It also fundraises for adults and children with disabilities, and organising charitable events to support disaster relief efforts around the world. Guided by the core values of kindness and compassion, AOMB aims to improve the welfare of the elderly and children, and reaches out to those disadvantaged in our society. By engaging itself in charitable events and the spread of Buddhism, it aims to play its part in the peaceful development of the world. For more information, please visit https://richardjunhonglu.org/.

