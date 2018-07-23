B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Result of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, July 23
B.S.D CROWN LTD (LSE:BSD)
(the "Company")
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
(the "Meeting")
Ramat Gan, Israel, 23 July 2018
Results of the Meeting
The Company announces the summary of the votes cast at the Meeting held earlier today:-
|No
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes
Against
|%
|Votes Withheld
|1
|Appoint BDO Israel as auditor of the Company
|91,558,378
|99.98
|14,627
|0.02
|6,197
|2
|Re-election of Joseph Williger as a director
|64,460,125
|70.39
|27,112,827
|29.61
|6,250
|3
|Re-election of Avi Zigelman as a director
|64,459,355
|70.39
|27,115,882
|29.61
|3,965
|4
|Election of Zwi Williger as a director
|64,459,272
|70.39
|27,116,018
|29.61
|3,912
|5
|Election of Gil Hochboim as a director
|64,461,471
|70.39
|27,113,819
|29.61
|3,912
|6
|Approval of Joseph Williger's indemnification and exemption agreement
|64,442,167
|70.38
|27,126,115
|29.62
|4,029
|total votes with no personal interest
|9,150,898
|25.23
|27,125,276
|74.77
|7
|Approve of Zvi Williger's indemnification and exemption agreement
|64,442,920
|70.38
|27,124,705
|29.62
|4,029
|total votes with no personal interest
|9,149,497
|25.22
|27,123,866
|74.78
|8
|Approval of Avi Zigelman's indemnification and exemption agreement
|64,446,853
|70.38
|27,126,394
|29.62
|5,955
|9
|Approval of Gil Hochboim's indemnification and exemption agreement
|64,447,219
|70.38
|27,126,028
|29.62
|5,955
|10
|Amendment of the Company's Indemnification Agreement Form
|64,450,869
|70.38
|27,122,784
|29.62
|5,549
|11
|Approval to use electronic means to convey information to the shareholders
|64,446,661
|70.38
|27,129,194
|29.62
|3,347
Accordingly, resolutions 1-5 and 8-11 have been passed.
Resolutions 6-7 have not been passed since according to Israeli law, the resolutions require both a majority of the total votes to be in favour and also a majority of the total votes with no personal interest to be in favour.
The Company's issued share capital as at 23 July 2018 (excluding treasury shares) was 129,340,252 ordinary shares of NIS0.01 each.
Enquiries:
Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il