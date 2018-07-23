sprite-preloader
23.07.2018
PR Newswire

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, July 23

B.S.D CROWN LTD (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(the "Meeting")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 23 July 2018

Results of the Meeting

The Company announces the summary of the votes cast at the Meeting held earlier today:-

NoResolutionVotes
For 		%Votes
Against		%Votes Withheld
1Appoint BDO Israel as auditor of the Company91,558,37899.9814,6270.026,197
2Re-election of Joseph Williger as a director64,460,12570.3927,112,82729.616,250
3Re-election of Avi Zigelman as a director64,459,35570.3927,115,88229.613,965
4Election of Zwi Williger as a director64,459,27270.3927,116,01829.613,912
5Election of Gil Hochboim as a director64,461,47170.3927,113,81929.613,912
6Approval of Joseph Williger's indemnification and exemption agreement64,442,16770.3827,126,11529.624,029
total votes with no personal interest9,150,89825.2327,125,27674.77
7Approve of Zvi Williger's indemnification and exemption agreement64,442,92070.3827,124,70529.624,029
total votes with no personal interest9,149,49725.2227,123,86674.78
8Approval of Avi Zigelman's indemnification and exemption agreement64,446,85370.3827,126,39429.625,955
9Approval of Gil Hochboim's indemnification and exemption agreement64,447,21970.3827,126,02829.625,955
10Amendment of the Company's Indemnification Agreement Form64,450,86970.3827,122,78429.625,549
11Approval to use electronic means to convey information to the shareholders64,446,66170.3827,129,19429.623,347

Accordingly, resolutions 1-5 and 8-11 have been passed.

Resolutions 6-7 have not been passed since according to Israeli law, the resolutions require both a majority of the total votes to be in favour and also a majority of the total votes with no personal interest to be in favour.

The Company's issued share capital as at 23 July 2018 (excluding treasury shares) was 129,340,252 ordinary shares of NIS0.01 each.

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il


