B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Result of Annual General Meeting

B.S.D CROWN LTD (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(the "Meeting")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 23 July 2018

Results of the Meeting

The Company announces the summary of the votes cast at the Meeting held earlier today:-

No Resolution Votes

For % Votes

Against % Votes Withheld 1 Appoint BDO Israel as auditor of the Company 91,558,378 99.98 14,627 0.02 6,197 2 Re-election of Joseph Williger as a director 64,460,125 70.39 27,112,827 29.61 6,250 3 Re-election of Avi Zigelman as a director 64,459,355 70.39 27,115,882 29.61 3,965 4 Election of Zwi Williger as a director 64,459,272 70.39 27,116,018 29.61 3,912 5 Election of Gil Hochboim as a director 64,461,471 70.39 27,113,819 29.61 3,912 6 Approval of Joseph Williger's indemnification and exemption agreement 64,442,167 70.38 27,126,115 29.62 4,029 total votes with no personal interest 9,150,898 25.23 27,125,276 74.77 7 Approve of Zvi Williger's indemnification and exemption agreement 64,442,920 70.38 27,124,705 29.62 4,029 total votes with no personal interest 9,149,497 25.22 27,123,866 74.78 8 Approval of Avi Zigelman's indemnification and exemption agreement 64,446,853 70.38 27,126,394 29.62 5,955 9 Approval of Gil Hochboim's indemnification and exemption agreement 64,447,219 70.38 27,126,028 29.62 5,955 10 Amendment of the Company's Indemnification Agreement Form 64,450,869 70.38 27,122,784 29.62 5,549 11 Approval to use electronic means to convey information to the shareholders 64,446,661 70.38 27,129,194 29.62 3,347

Accordingly, resolutions 1-5 and 8-11 have been passed.

Resolutions 6-7 have not been passed since according to Israeli law, the resolutions require both a majority of the total votes to be in favour and also a majority of the total votes with no personal interest to be in favour.

The Company's issued share capital as at 23 July 2018 (excluding treasury shares) was 129,340,252 ordinary shares of NIS0.01 each.

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il