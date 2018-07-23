

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) announced a collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA, and Pfizer to evaluate Leap's GITR agonist, TRX518, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy.



Leap will be conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial in advanced solid tumors including expansion populations in patients with relapsed/refractory ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers. The study is expected to begin enrolling patients in the first quarter of 2019.



