Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2018) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I) (the "Company" or "Appia) is pleased to announce it will be closing a non-brokered private placement of 910,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for $172,900 and 5,160,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") for $877,200 for an aggregate proceeds of $1,050,100 (the "Offering") on July 24, 2018.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to advance the exploration program on the Company's Alces Lake Property in Saskatchewan and for working capital.

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.19 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of a share purchase warrant. Each full warrant ("Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until the earlier of (i) eighteen (18) months from closing of the Offering (the "Closing"); and (ii) in the event that the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other exchange on which the common shares are listed) is at least $0.45 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, and the 10th trading day (the "Final Trading Day") is at least four (4) months from the Closing, the date which is thirty (30) days from the Final Trading Day (the "Trigger Date").

Each WC Unit is priced at $0.17 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per WC Warrant Share until the earlier of (i) eighteen (18) months from Closing; and (ii) the Trigger Date.

Cash finder's fees totalling $19,868 were paid to eligible finders in relation to this Offering. All securities to be issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period expiring on November 25, 2018.

Two insiders of the Company subscribed for 130,000 FT Units this Offering. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contain in section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company issued to the insiders did not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

Appia is currently exploring Phase I of the high-grade critical rare earth element Alces Lake property, which consists mainly of trenching and overburden stripping. Phase II of the Program consists of diamond drilling and will be guided by the results of Phase I. Geochemical and radiometric results will be announced as they are received and reviewed by the Company. The Company is hopeful that it will be in a position to produce a NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource estimate by year end 2018. All necessary permits for the Program are in-hand.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-traded company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as prospecting for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 51,164 hectares (126,430 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The Company also has NI 43-101 compliant resources of 8.0 million lbs U 3 O 8 and 47.7 million lbs Total REE Indicated and 20.1 million lbs U 3 O 8 and 133.2 million lbs Total REE Inferred in the Teasdale Zone plus 27.6 million lbs U 3 O 8 Inferred in the Banana Lake Zone in the historic mining camp of Elliot Lake in Ontario (previously reported in the Company's news release dated August 14, 2013). The resources are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

Appia's technical team is directed by James Sykes, who has had direct and indirect involvement with over 450 million lbs. U 3 O 8 being discovered in five deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

After closing Appia will have 58.4 million common shares outstanding, 76.6 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

