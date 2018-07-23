XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Supports New York City Emergency Preparedness

XPO Logistics Supports New York City Emergency Preparedness

Program manages more than 6,000 pallets of emergency stock supplies for disaster response distribution

GREENWICH, Conn. - July 23, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, announced that it will continue to manage emergency stock supplies as part of its multi-year partnership with the New York City Emergency Management Department (NYCEM). XPO manages more than 6,000 pallets of life-sustaining supplies at two city facilities, with responsibility for emergency distribution. The program is the largest of its kind in the U.S. on a municipal level.

Joseph Esposito, Commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Department, said, "This program is designed to protect the people of New York when lives are at stake. XPO has demonstrated the expertise necessary to serve as NYC Emergency Management's logistics partner, and a commitment to the community that matches our own."

The stockpiles include MRE's, water, OTC medical products, blankets, cots, baby formula and other emergency supplies. In the event of a disaster, XPO rapid-response teams are prepared to distribute the supplies for up to 200 shelters in the city. According to NYC Emergency Management, the program is designed to respond to all possible hazards in an urban environment, making it unique worldwide.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "We're honored to collaborate with NYC Emergency Management to ensure that critical supplies reach New Yorkers quickly in the event of an emergency. Our teams are involved in intensive pre-planning and are trained to mobilize immediately if a call comes in."

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,466 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

