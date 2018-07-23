Travel agents required to provide proof of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Compliance

OREM, Utah, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lack of compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) leaves IATA agents open to data theft, cyber hacking, and fraud. Compliance with the PCI DSS in the form of a completed Attestation of Compliance brings greater security, protection, and peace of mind for agents. This is why leading travel commerce platform, Travelport, has partnered with SecurityMetrics, a global leader in data security and PCI compliance, to help agents achieve proof of PCI DSS compliance at preferential rates.

The online wizard tool for PCI compliance from the SecurityMetrics PCI Customer Portal is a quick and easy option for Travelport-connected agents to get started and complete a Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) on their payment processing environment. Merchants and agents can then show proof of compliance through the completion of an Attestation of Compliance.

Alexandra Fitzpatrick, VP Travelport Global Payment Solutions, commented: "The ability to demonstrate proof of PCI DSS compliance is key for agencies to be seen as trusted partners to their customers. The PCI DSS certification program in partnership with SecurityMetrics is a simple way for our customers' businesses to operate within a compliant environment and adhere to regulations."

"We are honored to help protect agents and customers and streamline their PCI compliance process. We believe our security tools, cloud-based PCI compliance module, and award-winning 24/7 support, combine to make the best PCI solution in the world," said John Bartholomew, SecurityMetrics VP of Technology.

For press inquiries, please call 801-995-6516 or email pr@securitymetrics.com.

About SecurityMetrics (www.securitymetrics.com)

SecurityMetrics helps customers avoid data breaches. As an Approved Scanning Vendor and Qualified Security Assessor, and Certified Forensic Investigator, SecurityMetrics guides organizations through compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR) and has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah.

About Travelport (www.travelport.com)

Travelport is the technology company which makes the experience of buying and managing travel continually better. It operates a travel commerce platform providing distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for the global travel and tourism industry. The company facilitates travel commerce by connecting the world's leading travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a proprietary business-to-business (B2B) travel marketplace.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/55890/securitymetrics_logo.jpg