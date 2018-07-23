San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2018) - GreenBox POS, LLC (OTCQB: GRBX) ("GreenBox," "GRBX," the "Company") is pleased to announce that TrustGateway, a major component of the Company's QuickCard payment system, is proving to be highly efficient in preventing fraud on the GreenBox payment platform.

Fraud is the main variable in the risk analysis and transactional costs formula on payment systems. When it comes to prevention of fraudulent transactions, GreenBox has a unique advantage over all competitors: it owns all the parts that make the blockchain payment system - from TrustKeys to ledger and gateway.

"There are other gateways, but none can compete with a blockchain gateway. TrustGateway is not only the best defense against fraud, but it also takes part in load-balancing and maximizing system uptime," states GreenBox Executive Vice President Ben Errez. "We do see daily fraud attempts from bad actors, but they simply can't do any harm on blockchain gateways. TrustGateway's track record shows that no customers were harmed, no money was lost, and no successful penetration of the defense walls was recorded. We are very happy with the efficiency of TrustGateway and QuickCard as integrated systems."

About GreenBox POS, LLC:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a multitude of industries. The company has developed the fastest and safest way to send and process money using Blockchain technology. The company was awarded 5 provisional patents for its technology. GreenBox POS develops the following main products: POS (Point of Sale software and hardware solutions); DEL (delivery app, APIs to POS and PAY); PAY (payment app, providing financial APIs to all other components); KIOSK (deposit, cash and E-wallet management). All products, services and custom hardware are available now from GRBX. GRBX is based in California with offices in Seattle, WA; Las Vegas, NV; Vancouver, BC, Canada; and HQ in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.GreenBoxPOS.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Public Relations and Media Contact:

GreenBox POS, LLC

www.GreenBoxPOS.com

Office: 619-930-5500

Info@GreenBoxPOS.com