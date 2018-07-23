Dthera Sciences Closes Private Placement Ahead of Commercial Launch

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / Dthera Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR), a digital therapeutics company developing innovative quality of life therapies for the elderly, has received the final tranche of investment into its previously announced pre-launch equity private placement. A total of $2.55M was raised at a share price of $0.65. The shares were not registered and there were no warrants issued in the transaction.

"We are pleased to have closed our Pre-Launch Financing Round ahead the upcoming launch of ReminX," said Edward Cox, CEO of Dthera Sciences. "The timing and terms of this financing provide strong affirmation by investors regarding the company's inherent value. The capital from this fundraising provides us with the necessary finances to fully commercialize the product ReminX."

More information on ReminX™ and Dthera can be found at www.reminx.com and www.dthera.com.

About Dthera Sciences

Dthera Sciences, based in San Diego, CA, is a digital therapeutics company developing innovative quality of life therapies for the elderly and those suffering from cognitive decline. The company's lead product, ReminX™, is an artificial-intelligence-powered consumer health product designed to digitally deliver reminiscence therapy to individuals suffering from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, as well as social isolation.

