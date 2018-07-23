

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) said it has recently opened 22 Ross Dress for Less and eight dd's DISCOUNTS stores across 12 different states and Washington, D.C. in June and July. These new locations are part of the company's plans to add about 100 stores in 2018, with 75 Ross and 25 dd's locations.



'Ross grew in its newer market - the Midwest - as well as existing markets, including California, Texas, and Florida. In June, dd's also expanded into its newest state of Delaware. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and continue to see plenty of opportunity to grow across all of our markets,' said Jim Fassio, President and Chief Development Officer.



Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate 1,680 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.



