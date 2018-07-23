Louis Berger announces changes to board of directors

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louis Berger today announced the retirement of board chair Dr. Ernest A. Portfors and the addition of three new board members: James G. Bach, Nick Ivanoff and Thomas G. Lewis. With these changes, the Louis Berger Board of Directors includes David Abrams, James G. Bach, Martha Clark Goss, Lawrie Haynes, Nick Ivanoff, Thomas G. Lewis, Nicholas J. Masucci, Donald Platner and Jim Stamatis.

"I wish to thank Ernest Portfors for his exceptional leadership and invaluable support over the past decade as the company mounted extensive modernization efforts," said Jim Stamatis, Louis Berger president and CEO. "Building on Ernest's contributions to our company and our culture, the exciting addition to our board of three talented leaders with deep knowledge of our industry and of Louis Berger bodes a bright future for our company. Jim Bach, Nick Ivanoff and Tom Lewis embody our spirit of community and bring wide-ranging experience and expertise as well as a deep commitment to the company and its vision."

Ernest A. Portfors, Ph.D., P.Eng., joined the Louis Berger Board in 2008 and assumed the role of chair in 2016. Previously, he served as chair of Louis Berger affiliate Klohn Crippen Berger from 2006 to 2011, following successive leadership roles within the company, including president and CEO, senior vice president of engineering and vice president for the Pacific region. During his tenure as Klohn Crippen Berger chairman, Dr. Portfors led the firm to be named one of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies. His professional career spans nearly 50 years of global experience in the water resources, hydroelectric, mining and transportation sectors.

James G. Bach has been with Louis Berger for 35 years, assuming roles of increasing responsibility. He is now president of Louis Berger's International division, having previously served as chief operating office for Louis Berger's headquarters operations and for the company's U.S. division, as head of the U.S. operations business segment, and as principal-in-charge of projects for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He is a professional planner in New Jersey and holds a master's degree in city and regional planning from Rutgers University. Bach serves on many industry and community boards and brings a wealth of experience and insight to the board.

Nick Ivanoff is the executive vice president of Louis Berger's U.S. transportation market segment. He previously served for more than 20 years as president and chief executive officer of Ammann & Whitney, an award-winning engineering and architecture firm that merged with Louis Berger in 2016. Ivanoff has served in a variety of leadership roles at the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), including chairman from 2014-2015, as well as other professional organizations. He is a registered professional engineer in 21 states and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and a M.S. in Traffic Engineering and Transportation Planning from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now NYU Tandon School of Engineering).

Thomas G. Lewis, P.E., J.D., is the president of Louis Berger's U.S. division. With more than 25 years at Louis Berger, he has also served as group vice president for the U.S. domestic business segment and, previously, manager of the environmental and disaster management services practice area. Lewis holds a B.S. in civil engineering and an M.S. in geotechnical engineering from the University of Connecticut and a Juris Doctor in environmental law from Rutgers University. He is a licensed professional engineer in three U.S. states and serves on several industry boards and committees, including the Sustainable Infrastructure Advisory Board at Harvard University and the Transportation Research Board.

Louis Berger is a global infrastructure and development firm composed of three divisions: Louis Berger U.S., Louis Berger International and Louis Berger Services. The Louis Berger Board of Directors comprises nine dedicated fiduciaries responsible for corporate governance, steering the company toward a sustainable future while meeting the appropriate interests of its shareholders and stakeholders.

Louis Berger is a global professional services corporation that helps infrastructure and development clients solve their most complex challenges. We are a trusted partner to national, state and local government agencies; multilateral institutions; and commercial industry clients worldwide. By focusing on client needs to deliver quality, safe, financially-successful projects with integrity, we are committed to deliver on our promise to provide Solutions for a better world.

Louis Berger operates on every habitable continent. We have a long-standing presence in more than 50 nations, represented by the multidisciplinary expertise of 6,000 engineers, economists, scientists, managers and planners.

