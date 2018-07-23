Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, will release first quarter fiscal 2019 results, for the period ended June 30th, 2018, before the market opens on Wednesday, August 15th, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call to review the results on Wednesday, August 15th, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To participate, please dial 877-407-8293 or 201-689-8349 (outside the U.S.) or access the live webcast here.

A replay will be available two hours after the call at http://investor.luxoft.com or by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 (outside the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 13681539. The replay will be available until August 29, 2018.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 12,900 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the website.

