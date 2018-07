COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark consumer confidence eased in July after strong increases in the previous two months, as households' assessment of the national economic situation deteriorated, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 9.7 from 10.6 in June. In May, the reading was 9.3.



The indicator measuring households' expectations for the national economic outlook in 12 months time fell to 8.4 from 9.6.



