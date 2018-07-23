World Childhood Foundation USA Featured on Corporate Connect's Digital Assets Report

President and CEO Dr. Joanna Rubinstein Interviewed by Lead Anchor Jane King & Host Vincent Molinari from the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / World Childhood Foundation USA (WCF USA) today announced that President and CEO, Dr. Joanna Rubinstein, was featured in an interview on the DIGITAL ASSETS REPORT program with anchor, Jane King, and Host, Vincent Molinari. WCF USA supports projects that seek to prevent and address child sexual abuse and exploitation in the U.S. and internationally.

During her compelling interview with King and Molinari, Dr. Rubinstein discussed the involvement of WCF USA in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG #16.2 - ending abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against and torture of children by 2030.

Other discussion highlights include the role of the private sector, in particular, the information and communication technology companies, and their use of technology to fight the universal problem of child sexual abuse. This includes the Stewards of Children Prevention Toolkit mobile app, which WCF USA developed in partnership with Darkness2Light and the global telecom company, Ericsson. The app helps to educate adults about how to reduce the risks and recognize the signs of abuse; how to talk to children and react to a suspicion or disclosure of abuse. In the interview, Dr. Rubinstein also describes the manner in which WCF's support of innovative projects has led to technology such as NetClean, which tracks and stops child sexual exploitation images on the internet.

For further insight from this discussion, including the need to move from media awareness of child sexual abuse into action for prevention, please click here to view the full DIGITAL ASSETS REPORT interview in its entirety.

About World Childhood Foundation USA: WCF, a United Nations accredited NGO, envisions a world where all children are free from violence, sexual abuse, and exploitation. Founded in 1999 by H.M. Queen Silvia of Sweden, WCF supports the development of solutions to prevent and address violence, defend children's rights, and promote better living conditions for children through the funding of innovative projects. WCF USA raises awareness about child sexual abuse through their advocacy initiative EyesWideOpen (co-founded by H.R.H. Princess Madeleine). WCF USA is a convener of high-level meetings with government, academic, civil society, and private sector leaders. For more information, please visit our website: www.childhood-usa.org.

