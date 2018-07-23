Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc.: Vietnam to Use Alliance BioEnergy Plus' Carbolosic CTS Process in New $100 Million Biofuel Plant

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: ALLM), today announced that VietNamNet Bridge first reported on June 26, 2018 (http://english.vietnamnet.vn/fms/environment/202874/vietnam-uses--super-technology--to-treat-biowaste.html) that The Ministry of Science and Technology, a Vietnamese Government agency, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to build an agricultural waste treatment plant utilizing the CTS technology under a master license agreement between Carbolosic and the University of Central Florida.

As reported by Biofuels Digest on June 26, 2018 (http://www.biofuelsdigest.com/bdigest/2018/06/26/vietnam-to-invest-100-million-in-university-of-central-florida-cabolosic-technology/) the Vietnamese Government along with local partners will invest $100 million in a Carbolosic CTS biomass treatment plant to produce jet fuel and other bioproducts from agricultural waste.

"This will be a first large scale factory in the Far East based on the CTS technology that Alliance BioEnergy Plus has the exclusive rights to in the US and elsewhere," says Ben Slager, CEO of Alliance. "Although this particular facility will be licensed by Thor, the Asia territorial licensee, it is a clear recognition of the CTS technology."

Alliance BioEnergy plus, Inc. ("ALLM") is a publicly traded company focusing on the commercialization of a patented cellulose conversion technology that its affiliate Carbolosic, LLC, controls through a master license agreement with the University of Central Florida. Carbolosic holds the exclusive, worldwide license to four (4) issued patents and sixteen (16) filed and pending patents revolving around the core CTS (cellulose to sugar) technology.

The CTS process is the only known patented, dry mechanical process that can convert virtually any cellulose material (such as yard waste, cellulosic fractions of municipal solid waste, corn stover, tree and paper products) into sugars and other products with no liquid acids, no applied heat, pressure containers or hazardous materials of any kind. Ethanol produced by the CTS process is clean renewable energy that is completely environmentally friendly.

Information in this document constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc.