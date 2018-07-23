French health and beauty care company updates IP management system to improve efficiency

Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, today announced that French multinational pharmaceutical and dermo-cosmetic group Pierre Fabre has entered into a multi-year agreement to use the ANAQUA software to accelerate its patent, trademark and design management processes.

The company's IP department was attracted to ANAQUA's flexibility and ability to handle the full range of IP management tasks. They were pleased that the software could respond to the needs of all the different members of the IP department from patent attorneys to trademark lawyers, as well as administrative, documentary and accounting staff at once adaptability that their older systems lacked.

"We were looking for a new software to modernize our approach," said Pierick Rousseau, IP Director at Pierre Fabre. "We wanted a system that could adapt simply and continuously to our processes and could enable us to perform a very large diversity of tasks for all our IP Business related activities. Having all the data, documents and information we need in the same place at the same time, is a crucial point, not only to be more efficient and avoid considerable waste of time, but also to improve our analysis relevance and value creation potential. ANAQUA software allows us to enhance this new dimension in our work."

Pierre Fabre's product portfolio spans from prescription drugs and consumer healthcare products to dermo-cosmetics. The company relies on its strong IP assets and its ability to innovate to stay ahead of its competitors. Pierre Fabre's R&D investments are shared between oncology, central nervous system, consumer healthcare, dermatology and dermo-cosmetics.

"We are excited to welcome another pharma company to Anaqua's growing European client base," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "As we continue to expand worldwide, it is great to have a leader in the life sciences and dermo-cosmetic industry leverage ANAQUA as its exclusive IP management solution."

ABOUT ANAQUA

The most innovative companies in the world innovate with Anaqua. Its simplified software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and advanced services. Today, the Anaqua software manages nearly 25% of the world's IP. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) with offices across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit www.anaqua.com.

ABOUT PIERRE FABRE

With a portfolio representing a continuum of activities spanning from prescription drugs and consumer healthcare products to dermo-cosmetics, Pierre Fabre is the second largest dermo-cosmetics laboratory in the world and the second largest private French pharmaceutical group. In 2017, Pierre Fabre generated 2,318 million euros in revenues, of which 62% came from its international business and 61% from its dermo-cosmetics division.

Pierre Fabre, which has always been headquartered in the South-West of France, counts about 13,500 employees worldwide, owns subsidiaries and offices in 47 countries and enjoys distribution agreements in over 130 countries.

Pierre Fabre is 86%-owned by the Pierre Fabre Foundation, a government-recognized public-interest foundation, and secondarily by its own employees through an international employee stock ownership plan. To find out more about Pierre Fabre, please visit www.pierre-fabre.com.

