The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 20 July 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1397.45 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1387.96 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1417.16 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1407.68 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

