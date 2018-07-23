RF-over-fiber Market Worth 566.1 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "RF-over-Fiber Market by Component, Frequency Band (L, S, C, X, Ku, and Ka), Application (Telecommunications, Radar, Navigation, Broadcast, and Broadband), Vertical (Civil and Military), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 336.3 million in 2018 to reach USD 566.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.97% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for fiber optic cables for higher bandwidth and durability, growing adoption of 4G, 5G, LTE advanced, and VoIP technologies, and increasing military spending on C4I systems for enhanced communication and security are the factors that drive the growth of this market.

The L band is likely to account for the largest share of the RF-over-fiber market between 2018 and 2023

RF-over-fibermarket for telecommunications expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Telecommunications is expected to account for the largest share of the RF-over-fiber market during the forecast period. The emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication is also expected to boost the growth of the market for telecommunications applications during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the RF-over-fiber market in 2017

APAC accounted for the largest share of the RF-over-fiber market in 2017, followed by North America and Europe. This market in APAC is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. China and India accounted for a significant share of this market in APAC in 2017. The high growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-speed wireless connectivity for consumer applications such as smartphones, high-definition video broadcasting, and e-commerce portals.

The key players operating in the RF-over-fiber market include Finisar (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), Emcore (US), Gooch & Housego (UK), Seikoh Giken (Japan), Apic Corporation (US), DEV Systemtechnik (Germany), Foxcom (Jerusalem), Glenair (US), Optical Zonu (US), and Vialite Communication.

