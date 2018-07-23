Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market is Projected to Reach US$ 40 Bn by 2025 - QYResearch.com

LOS ANGELES, TOKYO and PUNE, India, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care industry was 20,968 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach 39,613 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 8.28% between 2017 and 2025. The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Sales and others.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719476/QY_Research_Logo.jpg )



The industry is concentration, the key brand include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm, Hengan, Johnson & Johnson, Essity, Kingdom Healthcare, Kao Corporation, Jieling, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Elleair, KleanNara, Ontex International, Corman SpA, Bjbest are the leaders.

Report Overview@ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/581413/global-sanitary-napkin-for-feminine-care-sales-market

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

In the last several years, global market of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.61% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, global revenue of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is nearly 20.97 Billion USD; the actual sales are about 256303 M Unit.

The classification of sanitary napkin for feminine care includes daily use and night use, and the proportion of sanitary napkin for feminine care for daily use in 2017 is about 69%.

Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is widely purchased in supermarket, convenience store, online sales and others. The most proportion of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is purchased in supermarket, and the proportion in 2017 is about 58.7%.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/581413/global-sanitary-napkin-for-feminine-care-sales-market

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Daily Use

Night Use

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Others

The Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market Research Report 2018 report released by QYResearch provides a basic overview of the Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care industry, including definition, classification, application and industrial chain structure. Discuss development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Request to buy Full Report@https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/581413/global-sanitary-napkin-for-feminine-care-sales-market

The report then focuses on major industry players in Global, including company profiles, product images and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. More importantly, the Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care industry development trends and marketing channels were analysed. Providing the main statistical data on the current status of the industry is a valuable guide and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

More Consumer Good related Reports@https://www.qyresearch.com/index/list/58/consumer-goods

About Us:

QY Research, Established in 2007: focuses on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, and data base &seminar services. QY Research has more than 34000 global well-known customers, covering more than 30 industries including energy, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, etc. Company services cover one-stop solution as Data-Analysis-Suggestion-Consulting Implementation. Research regions cover China, US, EU, Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America, Australia, and other regions in the world. QYResearch built research or marketing centres in China (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong), USA, Canada, Germany, UK, France, etc.

Currently, QYResearch has become the first choice, worthy and trusted consulting brand in Global and China business consulting services.

QY Research Achievements:

Year of Experience: 11 Years

Consulting Projects: 500+ successfully conducted so far

Global Reports: 5000 Reports Every Years

Resellers Partners for Our Reports: 150 + Across Globe

Global Clients: 34000+

Contact US:

USA Registered Office:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

City of industry, CA - 91748

USA: +1-6262-952-442

Japan Registered Office:

Ginza wall building 5F, 6-13-16,

Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0061, Japan

Tel.: +81-9038009273; +81-345704342

India Registered Office:

102, Siddh Icon,

Opposite Royal Enfield Showroom,

Baner Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India

Tel: +91-9766-478-224

Emails - enquiry@qyrsearch.com

sales@qyresearch.com

Media:

Rahul Singh

Director - Digital Marketing

Mob. +91-7028920828

Sales:

Hitesh Balchandani

Director Sales

Mob. +91-9766478224

Web - http://www.qyresearch.com

Expert News: https://www.qyresearch.com/expert/list