Analytics in sports is comparatively a new concept that acquired rapid traction after Michael Lewis released his book on "Moneyball" in 2003. At present, sports analytics has become a part and parcel of every athlete's life and most professional sports team have their own team of analytics experts crushing the numbers and finding insights to improve performance. Teams of today scan survey report from clipboards and send them across to data scientists, who crunch the numbers that scouts, and managers use to select players for their teams. This helps in forming a profile of players who are the best fit for the team.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "Sports analytics is the future of professional sports as it helps teams to gain a competitive advantage."

Top coolest benefits of sports analytics changing the sports industry

Higher accuracy: At the present time, many sports analytics organizations have started applying technologies that track the precision of pitches. Though this technology has some way to go before it is executed on a full-scale, sports like cricket and football have already started applying such technologies to have a better clarity on whether a ball has been pitched flawlessly or whether a goal has been scored.

