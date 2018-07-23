Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Vegetable Protein Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers detailed information on category pricing strategies and sustainability practices from the perspective of buyers and the suppliers. In addition to this, the report suggests the top suppliers of vegetable protein. According to the procurement report, the vegetable protein supply market will witness an accelerated spend growth momentum due to rise in vegan population.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials highlight the category pricing dynamics which will assist buyers and suppliers adopt cost-effective strategies during the procurement process.

"In the vegetable protein supply market, a buyer should test quality and safety of the vegetable protein during the time of delivery to avoid procuring adulterated and contaminated food products," says SpendEdge procurement expert.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge believe that the following key factors will drive the global category spend for the vegetable protein market:

High nutritional value

Low cost

Report scope snapshot: Vegetable protein market

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Category Pricing Insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

